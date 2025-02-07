8 things that we might see (or hear) during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

The day of the big show is nigh. And by big show, I mean Super Bowl LIX, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The game itself is a big deal, of course, but many folks are equally interested in this year’s halftime show that features Kendrick Lamar, who arguably has had one of the best years ever for a musician, and SZA, whose album “LANA” has stayed in rotation; “30 for 30” (which features Lamar) is likely to be my most listened to song of 2025, and I’m saying that less than 40 days into the year.

While the big question is whether or not he will perform his chart-topping, Drake-toppling, multi-Grammy award-winning single, “Not Like Us” (rhetorically, I suppose; there’s no way that song doesn’t get played or at least referenced instrumentally), I have put considerable thought into what else we might expect from the show from Kung Fu Kenny and SZA. And no, not a single one of my thoughts involves a public reconciliation with Drake on the Super Bowl stage.

Aubrey has a performance in Perth the evening of February 9. While Perth is 14 hours ahead of New Orleans’ making it possible that Drake could do his show and fly to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, I think we’ll see Chris Rock and Will Smith doing an ad for the Slap Fighting Championship before we ever see Drake and Kendrick on stage together.

With that said, let’s move on — here are 8 things we might expect from the Super Bowl halftime show. Some of these are going to get theoretical, on some “Socrates philosophies and hypotheses” levels. Or maybe not. Either way, let us bomb atomically.

1. I wonder if we’ll see a black Grand National.

Kendrick opens his song “tv off” with the statement, “all I ever wanted was a black Grand National.” Now, I’m sure by the time he wrote that statement he had at least one — maybe even the one on his album cover. Point is, seeing Kendrick drive onto the field in a car that helped to define the energy of his album-length coup de grâce seems like a possibility.

2. A litany of Los Angeles-area culturally specific visuals.

One thing Kendrick seems to be on heavy during this past year is the culture of Los Angeles. Nearly everything he’s done that’s reached the public since, well…May, has been about L.A. I can’t imagine this show being any different. And he’s creative enough, in my estimation, to figure out how to tie it into the culture of New Orleans, as well, since ya know, the show is not in L.A.

3. New Orleans artists popping out, even if briefly.

When Kendrick was announced as the headliner for the show, there was A LOT of commotion and commentary from around the country about who wasn’t chosen: namely, Lil Wayne or another prominent artist from New Orleans. On his IG, Lil Wayne said he won’t be in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, but maybe that was smoke and mirrors? Perhaps Big Freedia, Juvenile, Master P, or someone else might make a surprise appearance during the show. Considering how much “the culture” seems to mean to Kendrick, I half expect him to do that culture justice through New Orleans representation. I will actually be surprised if that doesn’t happen.

4. A medley of SZA x Kendrick Lamar’s greatest hits.

This one is probably more of a certainty, but Kendrick and SZA make magic together. They’re already going on tour together; this show effectively serves as a preview. From “All The Stars” from the “Black Panther” soundtrack, to “luther” from “GNX,” and “30 for 30” from “LANA,” they have more than enough jams to play during the show. I am sure “All The Stars” will get some burn; if not be the opener. I love that record. Like Kendrick loves “Back to Back.” I wonder if you see what I did there.

5. I expect to see Kendrick yelling “MUSTAAAAAAAAAAAAAAARD.”

I want this. Bad. I won’t even hold you, I will be more sad if he doesn’t do this than I would be if he went the pre-2024 Michelle Obama route and somehow avoided “Not Like Us.”

6. I think Kendrick is petty so I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw all five of his Grammys for “Not Like Us” on stage.

Especially after Drake walked out on stage in max-cornball mode with a hoodie with five-bullet holes in…smoking. Drake is nothing if not dramatic. I feel like Kendrick’s petty might allow for a subtle response on his end. Plus, Grammys are pretty. I would like one.

7. A well-thought-out, well-executed, well-produced stage show.

One of the criticisms I heard from Kendrick haters was the idea that Kendrick didn’t have enough hit songs to justify him being a Super Bowl performer. Super Bowls are typically reserved for artists with many, recognizable pop hits or legacy acts. Kendrick, at this point is neither; HOWEVER, Kendrick has more than enough records that could work — he has 18 Billboard top 20 singles. I think he’s fine. I can’t wait to see him prove the haters wrong and considering how thought out he seems to be about everything, down to his “Canadian tuxedo” outfit to the Grammys, I feel like we will be treated to an experience worthy of the honor.

8. “Not Like Us” into “tv off”

I cannot STRESS how much I want to see a stadium full of people, some of whom don’t listen to Kendrick at all and others who might call themselves fans, scream along to the “A-minooooooooooooor” line. The meme-ability of it alone could be life-changing. Okay, maybe not life changing, but even if you don’t listen to Kendrick or care, you know that bar and well, I just really, really, really want to see that happen live. At the Super Bowl. I don’t even hate Drake but I mean, sometimes you have to let a moment happen, ya know? And if that morphs into “tv off”?????? Sign me up, cuh.

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).