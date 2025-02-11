Ashanti reflects on her complicated relationship with Irv Gotti: ‘I can’t believe things ended like this’

Ashanti is one of the many people grieving the death of producer Irv Gotti.

Recently, the singer shared a tribute to her former producer and cofounder of her record label — Murder Inc. Records — on Instagram.

“I can’t believe things ended like this….and it makes me so sad…We weren’t on the best terms the past few years but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me,” Ashanti captioned the post dedicated to Gotti who died on Feb. 5. “We made history and that will remain infinite. I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best. All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times.”

Gotti is the producer behind some of Ashanti’s biggest hits, including “Foolish” and “Rain on Me.” Quickly becoming a dynamic musical duo in the early 2000s, they won a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 45th annual Grammy Awards for their work together on Ashanti’s debut, self-titled album.

Unfortunately, months after their Grammy win, federal agents accused Gotti’s record label, Murder Inc., of money laundering. Despite being acquitted of all charges, the producer and Ashanti’s relationship was never quite the same following the saga.

At the same time, Ashanti started dating her now-husband, Nelly, and exploring ventures outside of music, which Gotti claims was the reason behind the shift in their collaborative relationship.

“The relationship has run its course. The chemistry of what’s needed — we’re in two totally different places,” Gotti said in a 2009 interview with MTV News. “We don’t really speak or talk or anything like that,” he added. “It’s sad in a way. But in another, it’s like it’s all good.”

However, in 2022 Ashanti denied this claim, saying, “I had love for Irv. We had our situation, but I think he blew it out of proportion.”

Though Gotti and Ashanti’s relationship never recovered, the producer worked with other stars, including DMX, Jay-Z, Ja Rule, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, and Toni Braxton. Gotti’s children, Angie, JJ and Sonny, announced his passing on Instagram.

“Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched,” the late producer’s three children wrote on Instagram. “Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations.”