Tiffany Haddish returned to the Monse catwalk during NYFW after crashing it last year. This time she was invited

Tiffany Haddish is back on the Monse runway during New York Fashion Week. Don’t worry, she was invited this time.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, during New York Fashion Week the 45-year-old actress strutted her stuff down the same runway she crashed in September 2024 on a dare from Paris Hilton and her mother, Kathy, People magazine reported.

In pictures from Sunday’s show posted on social media, the “After Party” alum saunters down the runway in an all-black asymmetrical dress over black leather boots.

The comedian was also featured in a behind-the-scenes video shared by In Style magazine, which showed her in glam before the big show.

When asked by the outlet if she had a beauty tip she could share, Haddish declared, “Wash your body.”

“First part of beauty is good hygiene, okay?” she said.

“Some people might think, ‘Oh no, he like it when I’m a little salty,’” she continued. “Trust me, if you wanna be beautiful, cleanliness is key.”

Haddish also lent a little of her fashion expertise when she explained why corsets give her “the ick.”

“I hate wearing corsets, but they do make you look nice,” she said “But I hate the lines it leaves in your flesh. So that’s a ick for me. I don’t wanna take it off and still look like I’m wearing the corset.”

Her big return to the runway arrives months after Haddish made headlines and raised eyebrows for crashing Monse’s Spring/Summer show in September in what many thought was a controversial stunt.

After accepting a dare from the Hiltons, Haddish, dressed in a green satin set by the brand, memorably got up and joined the line of models gliding down the runway.

“My mom @KathyHilton dared @TiffanyHaddish to hit the @MonseMaison runway. But like Tiff always says… ‘She Ready!’ #NothingButTrouble #NYFW,” Paris captioned a post on Instagram about the viral incident.

At the time, many who criticized the move online felt it was disrespectful of Haddish to interrupt a professional presentation by a fashion house. Others, including Monse Maison’s creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, thought it was all in good fun.

“At Monse Tiffany Haddish and Kathy Hilton are family, and the best sign of love and support is showing that we all were having fun by joining in on the show,” Garcia told People magazine at the time. “We are very lucky to have friends like them, and hope they open and close our show next season.”

Looks like they meant that!