Issa Rae becomes a club partner of San Diego FC ownership group

Actress, producer, and entrepreneur Issa Rae is stepping into the sports world. This week, Rae was announced as the latest addition to Major League Soccer expansion club’s ownership group. The “Insecure” creator joins the San Diego Football Club (SDFC) as a club partner.

“Joining San Diego FC’s ownership group is an incredible honor, and I am thrilled to be part of building something that represents and uplifts this vibrant community,” said Rae in a statement.

Rae’s initiation into the soccer club is part of the organization’s partnership with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm that assisted in getting an investment group to invest in NBA Africa’s entity in 2021. These collaborations align with the mission and values of SDFC’s Right to Dream Academy, offering development opportunities for the next generation of footballers around the world.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Issa Rae to the SDFC family,” said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. “Issa’s passionate connection to the Right to Dream mission aligns perfectly with our vision. Right to Dream is a world-renowned academy system dedicated to identifying and nurturing talent, and with Issa joining our ownership group, we are further strengthening our commitment to growing its impact both domestically and globally. Her influence and perspective will be invaluable as we continue building a world-class football Club that reflects the diversity and energy of San Diego. Just as importantly.”

“Soccer is a universal language that has the power to bring people together, and I look forward to contributing to San Diego FC’s journey as we make history in MLS,” Rae added.

