Sonya Massey’s family reach a $10 million settlement following fatal 911 call

Sangamon County in Illinois, has agreed to a $10 million settlement with the family of the late Sonya Massey.

Haniyah Philogene
Feb 12, 2025
Sonya Massey, Sonya Massey case, What happened to Sonya Massey?, Sonya Massey settlement, Sonya Massey 10 million settlement theGrio.com
Demonstrators gather at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago to protest the police killing of Sonya Massey on July 27, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Massey was shot and killed by police in her home on July 6th after she called them about a possible intruder. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Six months after what turned into a fatal 911 call in 2024, Sangamon County officials have agreed to a $10 million settlement with the family of Sonya Massey, the 36-year-old mother of two who was shot and killed by county law enforcement. 

The legal teams for the Massey family and Sangamon County’ reached a settlement after mediation last week and unanimous approval by the county board on Tuesday. 


“The process leading to this settlement unfolded over several days of intensive confidential discussions and negotiations,” Andy Van Meter, Sangamon County’s board chairman, wrote in a memo, per NBC News. “The county will continue to work to ensure that its law enforcement and emergency response systems operate effectively, with necessary safeguards in place to prevent future tragedies.”

Sonya Massey’s death is a reminder that even calling the police for help has deadly consequences for us
Also Read:
Sonya Massey’s death is a reminder that even calling the police for help has deadly consequences for us

As previously reported by theGrio, on July 6, Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman and mother of two teen children, was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy in her Springfield, Illinois, home after calling 911, fearing that a potential intruder was at her residence. Confirmed by her family to have previously been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, Massey told the two officers arriving on the scene she had “taken [her] medicine” and was following instructions to move a pot of water boiling on her stove when she was shot three times by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson.

Subsequently, Grayson was fired by the department and charged with first-degree murder in Massey’s death. 

“If it were not for the body cam footage, we would not have known that this occurred,” James Wilburn, the father of Sonya Massey, previously told “CBS Mornings.”

Sonya Massey’s father says family was ‘misled’ about her death and ‘never told’ she was shot by police
Also Read:
Sonya Massey’s father says family was ‘misled’ about her death and ‘never told’ she was shot by police

Reigniting public outrage surrounding George Floyd’s murder and police brutality against Black people, Massey’s murder prompted an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department and a central Illinois sheriff’s office to require more training on de-escalation techniques, non-discriminatory policing, and proper ways to deal with individuals with mental health disabilities. 

On what would have been Massy’s 37th birthday, attorney Ben Crump and Massey’s family have released the following statement: 

“The settlement reached by civil attorneys for the senseless death of Sonya Massey brings some measure of accountability and closure to those who loved her, but nothing can remove the persistent pain, frustration, and grief caused by her senseless death. The use of deadly force during that encounter is as stunning as it is deeply, deeply sad. It is the hope of Sonya’s family that her death can bring change and that the community will continue to say her name so no one ever needlessly loses their life again when all they are asking for is help.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Ibram X. Kendi, historian and author, joins Howard University faculty

Ibram X. Kendi, historian and author, joins Howard University faculty

By TheGrio

Google scraps its diversity hiring goals as it complies with Trump’s new government contractor rules

Google scraps its diversity hiring goals as it complies with Trump’s new government contractor rules

By TheGrio

Author Frederick Joseph asks consumers to stop buying his books at Target

Author Frederick Joseph asks consumers to stop buying his books at Target

By TheGrio

Last Chance U: Local teacher extends hand to jailed kids ‘no one wanted’

Last Chance U: Local teacher extends hand to jailed kids ‘no one wanted’

By St. Johns Citizen

He’s Done Helping His Ivy League Grad Wife Pay For Her Student Loans After She Attacked His Sister For Dropping Out Of College

He’s Done Helping His Ivy League Grad Wife Pay For Her Student Loans After She Attacked His Sister For Dropping Out Of College

By Chip Chick

1st Trailer For Amazon Original Movie ‘G20’ Starring Viola Davis & Anthony Anderson

1st Trailer For Amazon Original Movie ‘G20’ Starring Viola Davis & Anthony Anderson

By VannDigital