The Wayans family are the latest inductees in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame

The Wayans family will receive their flowers for their multi-generational comedic legacy during the 2025 NAACP Image Awards. 

Haniyah Philogene
Feb 13, 2025
(Left to right) Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans Sr., Kim Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans & Damon Wayans Jr. (Photos: Getty Images)

This year’s NAACP Image Awards will be a family affair. Today, the NAACP announced that the legendary Wayans family will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame during the 2025 NAACP Image Awards ceremony. The Hall of Fame Award celebrates pioneers in their respective fields whose influence continues to shape their industry for generations. 

“For decades, the Wayans family has been at the forefront of comedy, breaking barriers and opening doors for waves of entertainers,” Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, said in a press release. “Their trailblazing work in television, film, and stand-up has transcended pop culture and cemented their legacy in the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. Recognizing their achievements with this induction is a celebration of a multi-generational legacy that continues to advance and uplift communities.” 

Synonymous with groundbreaking comedy, fearless storytelling, and Black excellence in entertainment, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, Sr., Marlon, Shawn, Kim, and Damon Wayans Jr. have left an undeniable mark on the entertainment industry. 

In 1990, Keenen Ivory Wayans co-created the iconic “In Living Color,” a show that not only propelled his siblings into the spotlight but also introduced the world to future stars like Jim Carrey, Jamie Foxx, and Jennifer Lopez. His storytelling and commitment to reaching historically underserved audiences changed the game, proving that diverse narratives belong at the forefront of mainstream media.

But the impact didn’t stop there. Damon Wayans, Sr. became a household name through his work on “Saturday Night Live,” “Major Payne,” and “My Wife and Kids.” Meanwhile, Shawn and Marlon Wayans made their own strides in comedy, co-creating and starring in “The Wayans Bros.” and comedy classics like “Scary Movie,” “White Chicks,” and “Little Man.” The family’s signature humor and ability to push boundaries while remaining relatable made them icons in their own right.

But the Wayans legacy isn’t just about the past—it’s continuing to evolve. Marlon has been showcasing the range of his talents with standout performances in dramas like “Respect” and “Air,” and his recent role in “Bel-Air” has earned him a nomination for Outstanding Guest Performance at the upcoming NAACP Image Awards. Damon Sr. and Damon Jr. have also made history as the first father-son duo nominated for their performances in “Poppa’s House.” And with Keenan, Marlon, and Shawn reviving the “Scary Movie” franchise for a 2026 release, the next generation will soon get a taste of the family’s horror-comedy magic.

“The Wayans family has set a standard of excellence, and their influence resonates far beyond the stage and screen,” Johnson continued. 

“The Wayans family revolutionized comedy by blending cultural commentary and fearless humor. From In Living Color to blockbuster films, their influence spans generations, breaking barriers for Black entertainers and redefining mainstream comedy,” Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy at BET, added. 

The Wayans family joins a rich legacy of inductees, including New Edition, Eddie Murphy, Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Spike Lee, Earth, Wind and Fire, and more. 

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will air on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

