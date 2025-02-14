Pioneering MC and actor, Gene ‘Groove’ Allen, passes away at age 63

Gene “Groove” Allen, a rapper and actor from the Bronx who appeared in early 1990s film favorites like “House Party” and “House Party 2,” is dead at 63, according to TMZ. “Groove,” as he was known, was also part of the rap group Groove B. Chill, along with Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Belal “DJ Belal” Miller.

Along with the “House Party” films — he has a very memorable scene in the first film — he appeared briefly in 1993’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” the biopic about Tina Turner starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne. As part of Groove B. Chill, he was most famously known for their song “Hip Hop Music,” the lead single from their 1990 album “Starting From Zero.”

Tributes from the hip-hop world have poured in. Eric B. from the legendary group Eric B. & Rakim shared on his Instagram: “Got a call from my brother chill that his brother groove passed away. Dam rest in peace brother groove we will continue to celebrate your life. let the house party continue on thanks for the great music and movie moments.”

Legendary producer DJ Premier shared via comment on the post from Eric B., “My condolences. Loved their music on Uptown and his character in House Party as the drunk.”

Several other prominent figures in hip-hop chimed in to share their condolences. Producer KLC, best known from No Limit Records in-house production team Beats By The Pound, shared, “My condolences. STRENGTH & PRAYERS!!!!”

Allen’s cause of death is currently unknown.