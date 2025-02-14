Pioneering MC and actor, Gene ‘Groove’ Allen, passes away at age 63

The rapper was part of the group Groove B. Chill and starred in several popular movies in the 1990s.

Panama Jackson
Feb 14, 2025
thegrio, gene groove allen, house party, groove b chill
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Gene "Groove" Allen attends the Special Red Carpet Screening for New Line Cinema's "House Party" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on January 11, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Gene “Groove” Allen, a rapper and actor from the Bronx who appeared in early 1990s film favorites like “House Party” and “House Party 2,” is dead at 63, according to TMZ. “Groove,” as he was known, was also part of the rap group Groove B. Chill, along with Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Belal “DJ Belal” Miller.

Along with the “House Party” films — he has a very memorable scene in the first film — he appeared briefly in 1993’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It?” the biopic about Tina Turner starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne. As part of Groove B. Chill, he was most famously known for their song “Hip Hop Music,” the lead single from their 1990 album “Starting From Zero.” 

Tributes from the hip-hop world have poured in. Eric B. from the legendary group Eric B. & Rakim shared on his Instagram: “Got a call from my brother chill that his brother groove passed away. Dam rest in peace brother groove we will continue to celebrate your life. let the house party continue on thanks for the great music and movie moments.” 

Legendary producer DJ Premier shared via comment on the post from Eric B., “My condolences. Loved their music on Uptown and his character in House Party as the drunk.” 

Several other prominent figures in hip-hop chimed in to share their condolences. Producer KLC, best known from No Limit Records in-house production team Beats By The Pound, shared, “My condolences. STRENGTH & PRAYERS!!!!” 

Allen’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Irv Gotti, hip-hop mogul and producer, dead at 54
Also Read:
Irv Gotti, hip-hop mogul and producer, dead at 54
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

The family of the Black man whose neighbor accused him of following her explains why they went public with the security footage

The family of the Black man whose neighbor accused him of following her explains why they went public with the security footage

By TheGrio

Racial gap widened in deaths among US moms around the time of childbirth

Racial gap widened in deaths among US moms around the time of childbirth

By TheGrio

Trump says some white South Africans are oppressed, could be resettled in the US. They say no thanks

Trump says some white South Africans are oppressed, could be resettled in the US. They say no thanks

By TheGrio

Trump Rips Meghan Markle When Asked About Deporting Prince Harry

Trump Rips Meghan Markle When Asked About Deporting Prince Harry

By TheMix.net

Meghan Markle Accused Of Flirting With Prince William

Meghan Markle Accused Of Flirting With Prince William

By TheMix.net

People Are Accusing Meghan Markle Of Disaster Tourism for Story About Billie Eilish And a Young LA Wildfire Victim

People Are Accusing Meghan Markle Of Disaster Tourism for Story About Billie Eilish And a Young LA Wildfire Victim

By TheMix.net