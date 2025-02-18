Brittney Griner withdraws from speaking engagement over security concerns

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who has become a symbol of resilience and advocacy, canceled her appearance at the Women Grow Leadership Summit in Maryland over security concerns. Griner was slated to be a keynote speaker at the event held at the Gaylord National. The engagement was meant to highlight her journey, activism, and leadership. However, an unsettling discovery in her hotel room changed everything.

According to event organizers, Griner decided to withdraw after encountering what was described as “threatening objects and words” left in her room. The most alarming was a piece of duct tape bearing the phrase “Gay Baby Jail,” which quickly raised red flags given Griner’s status as an openly gay athlete and cannabis advocate.

Griner, who endured nearly 10 months in a Russian prison over marijuana possession, has been using her platform to amplify conversations about justice, equality, and cannabis reform. Her presence at the Women Grow Summit was highly anticipated, as the organization aims to empower women in the cannabis industry, which remains overwhelmingly male-dominated.

“We were really excited because she brings a beacon of hope to our industry, but we know security is a major importance,” said Women Grow CEO Dr. Chanda Macias in a statement to WUSA9. “If there was a woman that feels threatened at any reason whatsoever, they should do what they feel is best for them.”

Event organizers reported that hotel staff dismissed the message as a prank left behind by a previous guest and overlooked by cleaning crews. Macias, however, questioned that oversight. “I don’t know what their protocols are, but I don’t know why rooms wouldn’t be cleaned,” she said.

Prince George’s County Police later stated that there is no evidence Griner was directly targeted, calling the situation an unfortunate coincidence. “Detectives have learned the phrase ‘gay baby jail’ is commonly used as a video game reference,” the statement read. Authorities also noted that a large convention of anime and gaming fans was happening at the hotel that weekend, though investigations into the origin of the tape are ongoing.

Whether intentional or not, the incident has once again highlighted the challenges marginalized groups face, even in spaces meant to celebrate progress. For Macias and her team, the priority remains ensuring women feel safe and heard in spaces of empowerment.

“We want you [Griner] to be safe, thrive, share your voice and narrative, and don’t let anything intimidate you,” Macias emphasized.

As of now, neither Gaylord National nor its parent company, Marriott, have commented on the situation.