What’s with all of the random plane crashes?

With four major plane crashes in North America since 2025, anxiety and concerns around flying safety have grown.

Kay Wicker
Feb 18, 2025
Toronto plane crash, FAA firings, plane crash 2025, theGrio.com
Airport workers survey the site of a Delta Air Lines plane crash that injured at least 18 passengers at Toronto Pearson International Airport on February 18, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. The jet, coming in from Minneapolis, attempted to land amid strong winds and snow, leading to it crashing and landing upside down on the tarmac the day before. (Photo by Katherine KY Cheng/Getty Images)

An airplane headed from Minneapolis to Toronto crash-landed upside down on the runway of an airport in the Canadian city.

Footage that has surfaced online shows the plane skidding into a crash on the snowy tarmac before it catches on fire and completely rolls over. The crash marks the fourth major plane crash to occur in North America since the year began.

The world came to a screeching halt when, on Jan. 29, a military helicopter collided with a passenger plane before both plunged on fire into the Potomac River, leaving no survivors and ultimately claiming 67 lives in total. Just days after, a jet rescue air ambulance carrying a minor patient crashed into a neighborhood in Philadelphia, claiming the lives on the plane. Then, just days before the Toronto crash, a plane carrying 10 onboard went missing before it was found crashed in Alaska with no survivors.

The latest plane-related catastrophe in Toronto has only increased the growing anxiety and concern about the safety of flying in today’s airspace. There has also been increasingly troubling news out of Washington about President Donald Trump’s plans for the Federal Aviation Administration during uncertain times in his administration for government employees. Last week, the Trump administration began firing nearly 400 probationary workers when the agency was already short by roughly 800 staff members.

“These are positions that are vital to supporting public safety,” a union spokeswoman told Reuters

A parade celebrating Frederick Douglass is canceled after Maryland National Guard drops out following Trump administration anti-DEI orders
Also Read:
A parade celebrating Frederick Douglass is canceled after Maryland National Guard drops out following Trump administration anti-DEI orders

It is difficult to pinpoint whether planes are crashing more and, if so, why. It may not be fully safe to call it until the year gets further along. According to data collected by the National Transportation Safety Board, we’ve technically not had more plane-related accidents than we did by this point last year. With the exception of the American Eagle plane crash in the Potomac River, smaller planes and private jets are more prone to accidents. What happened in Toronto, an accident, either landing or taking off on the runway, is considered the most common occurrence. 

However, a plane fully rolling over, much like a car, is apparently “very rare to see,” according to John Cox, CEO of aviation safety consulting firm Safety Operating Systems in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Cox told NBC 5 Chicago, “We’ve seen a couple of cases of takeoffs where airplanes have ended up inverted, but it’s pretty rare.”

It is true and worthy of concern that January’s crash in the Potomac marked the deadliest to occur in U.S. airspace since the 9/11 attacks. But it also remains true that the likelihood of dying in a plane crash is still too rare to even count.

The Roots Picnic 2025 lineup dropped with D’Angelo, Meek Mill and Lenny Kravitz set to headline
Also Read:
The Roots Picnic 2025 lineup dropped with D’Angelo, Meek Mill and Lenny Kravitz set to headline
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Man to plead guilty to 2023 shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl, 2 people familiar with case tell AP

Man to plead guilty to 2023 shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl, 2 people familiar with case tell AP

By TheGrio

Black community confronts white supremacists in Cincinnati: ‘We will not hesitate to protect our community’

Black community confronts white supremacists in Cincinnati: ‘We will not hesitate to protect our community’

By TheGrio

The family of the Black man whose neighbor accused him of following her explains why they went public with the security footage

The family of the Black man whose neighbor accused him of following her explains why they went public with the security footage

By TheGrio

“Dope Thief”: First Look At Apple TV+’s Newest Crime Series Starring Brian Tyree Henry

“Dope Thief”: First Look At Apple TV+’s Newest Crime Series Starring Brian Tyree Henry

By Popviewers

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Star Anthony Mackie Unintentionally Torpedoes Hollywood’s Representation Arguments, Says His Younger Self Looked Up To Superman’s “Character” Despite Differences In Skin Color

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Star Anthony Mackie Unintentionally Torpedoes Hollywood’s Representation Arguments, Says His Younger Self Looked Up To Superman’s “Character” Despite Differences In Skin Color

By Bounding Into Comics

First Look: Tyler Perry Returns With Part 2 Of His Steamy Netflix Series ‘Beauty in Black’

First Look: Tyler Perry Returns With Part 2 Of His Steamy Netflix Series ‘Beauty in Black’

By Popviewers