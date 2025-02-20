Cécred x Ulta Beauty: Beyoncé’s haircare brand expands to retail stores

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter never fails to keep fans on their toes. Just as the Beyhive catches its breath from the jaw-dropping prices of “Cowboy Carter” concert tickets, Queen Bey drops another bombshell: Cécred, her buzzworthy haircare brand, is partnering with Ulta Beauty. This monumental move marks Cécred’s first retail collaboration, perfectly timed with the brand’s one-year anniversary.

“In the past year, we’ve helped so many make a deeper connection with their hair, building a community that redefines what a typical hair care brand looks like. Our historic partnership with Ulta Beauty represents a meaningful milestone in our journey of getting Cécred in the aisles and salons nationwide for everyone to experience,” Beyoncé told WWD.

Since its launch last year, Cécred has been turning heads—not just because it’s Beyoncé’s creation, but for its commitment to inclusivity and science-backed formulas. While fans were thrilled to explore the star’s new venture, not everyone was convinced at first. Skeptics wondered if the global superstar could truly deliver on her promise of high-quality, effective haircare for all textures while also claiming to have never seen the star’s natural hair. However, Beyoncé continues to set the record straight on these misconceptions.

“My vision for Cécred has always been to be an inclusive force of excellence, investing in research, science, and testing for all hair types. As a Black founder, there are misconceptions that we can only make products for hair like ours. Society has trained us to focus on our differences, and it’s kept us in boxes,” Knowles-Carter explained. “But little do people know, your hair and my hair, whether it’s coily, kinky, wavy or straight, has a lot more in common than it does differences. Seeing our products perform across everyone is proof that when you put science in front of bias, the results speak for themselves.”

The brand’s clinically backed products, which were previously sold exclusively online, will be available in Ulta Beauty’s 1,400-plus retail stores starting April 6. Ulta’s chief executive officer, Kecia Steelman, teased an impressive rollout: “It’s going to be very prominent, front-and-center,” featuring custom displays, life-size shoppable installations, and a fully immersive 360-degree marketing campaign. “We’re going to amplify this in a way that we’ve never done before in our salons,” Steelman added.

Cécred’s integration into Ulta salons ties back to Knowles-Carter’s upbringing and motivations for launching the haircare line with her mother, Tina Knowles, a former hairstylist who now serves as Cécred’s vice chairwoman.

“It was in her salon that I realized my dreams of being a performer […] So much of the fabric of who I am came from her salon,” Beyoncé shared, as previously reported by theGrio. “What an honor to be able to do something so special with my mother[…] It feels like all of her life’s learning, her 70 years and now my 42 years, are generational and meant to be. Honoring the legacy and the wisdom passed down through generations and mixing it with science and technology is part of this line. It was important that we borrowed some of our past and brought it into the future.”



Ahead of its retail launch, fans can explore the brand’s products at cécred.com