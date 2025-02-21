5 totally serious questions I have about Jaguar Wright being awarded a Defender of Freedom Award at Mar-a-Lago

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

I spend a lot of time scrolling through my social media feed, which means that I spend a lot of time seeing things that are often hilarious, outright false, and/or, more often than not, patently absurd. That last descriptor is what I thought as I started seeing news that Jaguar Wright, of “nothing is on fire today, let me light a match” fame, was recently awarded the Defender of Freedom Award from a group down at Mar-a-Lago — you know, Trump’s resort down in Florida.

Say what??? Jaguar Wright is getting awards from folks in Trump’s orbit for doing…what, exactly? Defending freedom? Surely, you jest. I had to look into it, and sure as shootin’, Jaguar Wright of the Philadelphia Wrights was presented with the award from a non-profit organization called America’s Future. Now, you might be asking yourself, who is America’s Future? I’m glad you asked. According to their X account, America’s Future, Inc. works to “protect our individual rights and American ideals under the fearless leadership of our Chair, General Mike Flynn.”

You might remember retired General Flynn (though maybe not) for getting into hot water with the FBI for lying about conversations he was having with Russia while he was Trump’s national security advisor. Trump eventually issued him a pardon. Boom boom boom. Anyway, now he heads up America’s Future, and it is this organization that awarded Jaguar Wright a Defender of Freedom Award, “in recognition of her fearless dedication to truth and justice. As a bold and unapologetic voice in the fight for transparency and accountability, Jaguar continues to shine a light where others fear to tread.”

Whew chile, the ghetto.

Now, I typically root for everybody Black, but that is also probably a lie. I probably mostly root for everybody Black, and even then, probably at, like, a 50 percent clip. Considering that, quite clearly, I’m happy for Jaguar Wright winning an award, but since she has clearly joined the dark side enough to be recognized for her fearless dedication to truth and justice (lol!), we’re not the same people. But I also have some questions about how we even got here. So, um, can I kick it?

Yes, you can.

Thank you.

1. Who in the world was the person that was paying enough attention to Jaguar Wright from America’s Freedom that was like, yeah, she’s doing the work out here?

I REALLY want to know who brought her name up in the “Defender of Freedom” Award discussions. THAT is the individual I want to talk to. I want to know what they saw that made them think she might be worthy of one of their highest honors to be presented at a gala. I wonder if it was her conversation with Orlando Brown that made the organization think she needed her flowers. (And if so, where are his flowers? Coming soon?)

2. To that end, what exactly has she done or said that put her over the top?

Look, I know how awards work; I’ve been on more than one committee that decided who would win an award at more than one Black ceremony of note — to all of you who won, you’re welcome. You have to present a case. Now, some cases are flimsy (true story, on one of these “committees,” there were so many noms that folks effectively had 10 seconds to make a case, and the winner was essentially picked by pulling a name out of a hat, not literally, but that’s how it felt). I want to see the dossier on Jaguar Wright for this award, if there was one. Maybe they were like, “Yo, they say we don’t celebrate Black women enough. CELEBRATE JAGUAR WRIGHT!”

3. Who else was up for consideration?

I’m very curious about this. Not that I think she doesn’t deserve the award according to their rubric, but I need to know this rubric and who fell short. Kanye West????

4. Is Trump a fan of Jaguar Wright?

Not that it matters, but she was presented this award at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s resort and main residence, when he’s not at the White House trying to destroy the country. But like, I would imagine that he’s not letting any of his presumed enemies step foot on the property, right? Does Trump secretly bump her 2005 album that none of you have heard, “Divorcing Neo to Marry Soul,” twice a week to get him pumped up for more chaos? Did Trump take Jaguar’s side against DJ Vlad? The downfall of DJ Vlad could be the one silver lining to this dumpster fire of a second term of his.

5. WHAT???

LOL. Fam. Shouts out to Jaguar Wright, get it how you live it, ya dig. But Jaguar getting an award for truthtelling and accountability is about as representative of what’s happening in America right now as it gets. As they say, water seeks its own level.

Panama Jackson is a columnist at theGrio and host of the award-winning podcast, “Dear Culture” on theGrio Black Podcast Network. He writes very Black things, drinks very brown liquors, and is pretty fly for a light guy. His biggest accomplishment to date coincides with his Blackest accomplishment to date in that he received a phone call from Oprah Winfrey after she read one of his pieces (biggest) but he didn’t answer the phone because the caller ID said “Unknown” (Blackest).