Byron Donalds gets glowing endorsement from Trump for Florida governor

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., received a glowing endorsement from President Donald Trump for his expected bid for Florida governor. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump praised Donalds as a “TOTAL WINNER.”

“I know Byron well and have seen him tested at the highest and most difficult levels,” President Trump wrote on Thursday. “As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda.”

The president’s endorsement comes as Donalds and others weigh their bid for the governorship as current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022, is term-limited. One of those gubernatorial hopefuls is reportedly his wife, Casey DeSantis. Trump endorsing Donalds over Casey DeSantis is notable, considering Trump’s very public feud with Ron DeSantis during the 2024 Republican presidential primary election cycle. Though DeSantis ultimately dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump, their relationship has remained icey.

Contrastingly, the relationship between Trump and Donalds has blossomed over the years. Donalds, who emerged as a prominent Republican in Washington after being briefly nominated for speaker of the House of Representatives, served as a top surrogate for the Trump reelection campaign. The 46-year-old Brooklyn native, who represents Florida’s 19th Congressional District, was especially deployed to engage Black voters, specifically Black men.

As a newly-elected freshman congressman in 2021, Donalds joined a group of Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election results and claimed that President Joe Biden was not the legitimate president of the United States. Donalds also joined a cadre of Republicans who traveled to New York to support Trump during his hush money criminal trial last year. Trump has rewarded Donalds for his loyalty, giving him a prominent seat next to him at the Republican National Convention — and now a clear endorsement for Florida governor.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 30: Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) shakes hands with former U.S. President Donald Trump during the Moms for Liberty Joyful Warriors national summit at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown on June 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

“As Governor, Byron would have a BIG Voice, and would work closely with me to advance our America First Agenda,” Trump said of Donalds on Truth Social. “He will fight tirelessly to Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military, Protect our Vets, Restore our Economic Power, Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones told theGrio of Trump’s endorsement, “While I’ve known Byron for many years, I am disappointed by his refusal to hold this administration to account.” He continued, “Floridians deserve leadership that’s focused on lowering costs and making their lives better — not more yes men who sit idly by while our data is hacked, federal services are cut, thousands of workers are fired, and billionaires profit on the backs of the American people.”

Markus Batchelor, national political director at People For the American Way, told theGrio, “We’re just doing ‘Cabinet and State Apprentice’ now? Do a few hours in a New York courthouse, get a job you’re totally unqualified for?”



President Trump said Congressman Donalds would be a “truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida,” adding, “should he decide to run, [he] will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!”

Reacting to Trump’s strong endorsement, Donalds said on X that an announcement would be “coming soon.” He added, “President Trump is Making America Great Again. I’m committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great.”