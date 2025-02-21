What To Watch This Weekend: TV’s Biggest New Binges

This article originally appeared on Popviewers.

Looking for something to watch this weekend? Maybe you want something light and easy to watch while you sip your coffee or a show that keeps you entertained without too much effort. It’s all about finding that perfect vibe to match your weekend mood. Whatever you choose, just sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride!

1. “Zero Day” (watch on Netflix)

After a massive cyber attack cripples the U.S., former President George Mullen (Robert De Niro) is brought in to lead a commission to track down the hackers. But as he digs deeper, he uncovers dark secrets that threaten to destroy everything, including his own legacy. With President Evelyn Mitchell (Angela Bassett) by his side, they confront a conspiracy that could shake American democracy to its core.

“Zero Day” on Netflix boasts a star-studded cast including Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, and Connie Britton. Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, the series is packed with tension, intrigue, and masterful performances.

(Netflix)

2. “Reacher” (watch on Prime Video)

Jack Reacher is back and ready for action in Season 3 of “Reacher” on Prime Video, which just dropped this week. Based on Lee Child’s Persuader, the new season sees “Reacher” diving into a dangerous criminal world while racing to save an undercover DEA informant. Along the way, he confronts dark secrets from his past. “Reacher” is joined by an even bigger ally, Paulie (Olivier Richters), in what promises to be one of the most lethal pairings in recent memory.

(Prime Video)

3. “Surface”

Season 2 of “Surface” is coming to Apple TV+ on February 21, and it’s going to be wild. Sophie is back, now in London, searching for the truth about her mother’s murder. This season dives deep into family secrets, high-society drama, and Sophie’s internal struggle with her lost memories. As she uncovers a sinister connection to the wealthy Huntley family, Sophie’s quest for answers takes her into dangerous territory. Get ready for a twist-filled ride full of mystery, secrets, and shocking revelations

(Apple TV+)

4. “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” (watch on NBC or Peacock)

If you love crazy murder mysteries, “Grosse Pointe Garden Society” might be your next binge. Created by Bill Krebs and Jenna Bans, this mystery series begins with a group of quirky killers burying a body in a community garden. The cast includes a sweet high school teacher, a divorced dad, a charming real estate agent, and a sharp socialite. Who did they kill? That’s a mystery that unfolds as the show takes us back six months before the crime, revealing twists and juicy secrets. Get ready for a fun, unpredictable ride! Watch the pilot this Sunday on NBC.

(NBC)

5. “Suits: LA”

If you’re craving some legal drama with a West Coast twist, “Suits: LA” is the show you need. This new spinoff brings all the sharp suits, office rivalries, and high-stakes maneuvering of the original series, but with a sunny LA backdrop. Stephen Amell stars as Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor now navigating LA’s cutthroat legal world. The show’s packed with drama, power plays, and a stellar cast, including Josh McDermitt and Victoria Justice. And if you’re a fan of the original, Gabriel Macht is returning as Harvey Specter for a three-episode arc. “Suits: LA” premieres on February 23 on NBC!

(NBC)

6. SAG Awards (watch on Netflix)

Before the Oscars on March 2, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will bring together Hollywood’s biggest stars to celebrate the best in film and TV, hosted by the ever-charming Kristen Bell. Kristen hosted in 2018 and is back this year as both a host and nominee. She is nominated for her performance in the romantic comedy “Nobody Wants This”.

Whether you’re looking for fun award show twists, love heartfelt acceptance speeches, or just enjoy the glitz and glam of Hollywood, the SAG Awards are a must-watch. With Netflix now broadcasting, it’s easier than ever to tune in.