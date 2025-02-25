NY AG Letitia James announces DoorDash will pay delivery workers $17 million for using tips to cover wages

“This is just fundamentally unfair,” James said at a news conference in Manhattan.

Associated Press
Feb 25, 2025
Letitia James, theGrio.com
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at Manhattan Federal Courthouse on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The ubiquitous food delivery app DoorDash will pay almost $17 million to settle claims that it unfairly used customer tips to subsidize the wages of its delivery workers in New York, rather than letting drivers keep the tips on top of their guaranteed pay, Attorney General Letitia James said Monday.

James said DoorDash used the wage model between May 2017 and September 2019. The company would guarantee workers a base payment for each delivery but was factoring tips into that equation, only paying workers for whatever the tips didn’t cover, according to the attorney general.

DoorDash also did not make it clear to customers that their tips were being used to offset worker wages, said James, a Democrat.

“This is just fundamentally unfair,” she said at a news conference in Manhattan. ”Customers had no reason to believe that these tips were being used by DoorDash to reduce its costs.”

The company will pay $16.75 million in restitution that will be distributed to DoorDash workers who made deliveries between May 2017 and September 2019 in New York. Eligible workers will be contacted by a settlement administrator.

In a statement, DoorDash said, “While we believe that our practices properly represented how Dashers were paid during this period, we are pleased to have resolved this years-old matter and look forward to continuing to offer a flexible way for millions of people to reach their financial goals.”

The company said the old pay model is no longer in use.

New York hikes minimum wage to $16 in some areas, $15 in others
Also Read:
New York hikes minimum wage to $16 in some areas, $15 in others

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Woman withdraws civil lawsuit against Jay-Z, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs alleging she was raped at age 13

Woman withdraws civil lawsuit against Jay-Z, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs alleging she was raped at age 13

By TheGrio

The white man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Black teen who rang a wrong doorbell dies

The white man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Black teen who rang a wrong doorbell dies

By TheGrio

They want to erase us — But our history, our stories, our resilience can’t be erased

They want to erase us — But our history, our stories, our resilience can’t be erased

By TheGrio

He Cried After His Stepdaughter Slipped Up And Called Him Her Dad

He Cried After His Stepdaughter Slipped Up And Called Him Her Dad

By Chip Chick

She And Her Husband Got Into A Blowout Fight Over Their Baby’s Name, And She’s Never Going To Forgive Him For Ruining It

She And Her Husband Got Into A Blowout Fight Over Their Baby’s Name, And She’s Never Going To Forgive Him For Ruining It

By Chip Chick

She Vanished After Going To Dinner With Her Coworker, And Then Someone Called Her Husband Demanding A Ransom

She Vanished After Going To Dinner With Her Coworker, And Then Someone Called Her Husband Demanding A Ransom

By Chip Chick