Halle Berry claps back at critics of her love life

Newsflash: Sometimes you have to kiss a few frogs before finding your prince—or decide you’re perfectly fine on your own. Halle Berry made it clear she’s unbothered by the chatter about her dating history during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Like so many women navigating today’s dating scene, Berry opened up about how challenging it was to find the right partner before meeting her current love, Van Hunt.

“It’s hard in these streets,” Berry said bluntly. “I’ve heard people say, ‘Something must be wrong with Halle Berry, she can’t keep a man.’ Who’s to say I want to keep a man? I don’t want to keep the wrong man. I’m not crazy, right? When you realize you made a mistake—we all make mistakes—you have the right to say, ‘This was a mistake. Let me start again.’ We have the right to do that.”

Living her life in the spotlight, Berry’s relationships and marriages have often played out in the public eye. But while each ended for different reasons—infidelity, emotional abuse, or irreconcilable differences—the 58-year-old actress shared that it took years of self-reflection to truly understand herself and redefine her approach to love.

“I had never been that intentional with my relationships. I was loosey-goosey with that,” she admitted to Marie Claire. “You have to be clear with the universe [or] any old thing will find you.”

After taking a three-year “sabbatical” to focus on herself, Berry not only met Hunt—whom she calls her “perfect match”—but also realized how her mindset had shaped her dating experiences.

“I always focused on what I didn’t want, and you know what I did? I manifested that because the universe only hears the action. They don’t hear the ‘don’t’ part,” she explained. “This time, I focused only on what I wanted. I was very specific about what I needed. I stayed positive, and one day, I got introduced to him by a friend.”

Despite being a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic, Berry admitted she was ready to give up on love and focus solely on her career and children before meeting Hunt.

“After three divorces, you kind of go, ‘I’m just going to be alone,’ and I was ready to do that. I was done,” Berry told E! News. “I knew that if the right person didn’t show up, I’d be better off alone. But this is the power of manifestation. We can manifest any reality we want.”