President Trump slammed over AI video depicting future Gaza in his likeness

President Donald Trump caused outrage after posting an AI-generated video on social media that depicts a future Gaza rebuilt in his likeness, an apparent nod to his previous suggestions that the United States should “own” the Palestinian territory and be transformed into a “riviera.”

The post was shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday night. The AI video — which displays the words “Gaza 2025 — What’s next?” — shows a transformed Gaza strip, from rubble as a result of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war to a real estate oasis similar to a Trump resort. The video is accompanied by a soundtrack with the lyrics “Donald’s coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see. No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here.” The song continued, “Trump Gaza shining bright, golden future brand new life. Feast and dance, the deed is done. Trump Gaza, number one.”

The visuals show a luxurious coastal city. It heavily depicts specific imagery of Trump, like a child holding a gold balloon with his face on it, an enormous gold full-size Trump statue, and even the 47th president of the United States dancing with a belly dancer inside. The video also shows cash falling from the sky, what appears to be a signature Trump hotel named “Trump Gaza,” and even Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sunbathing on a beach.

Trump’s sharing of the video, without any caption or explanation, immediately drew backlash from Arab and Muslim leaders and Palestinian advocates. It also comes weeks after the president repeatedly proposed that the United States should take over the Gaza Strip, permanently displace two million Palestinians, and then rebuild it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, national deputy director at the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), told theGrio, “Displacing millions of Palestinians from their homeland and launching a U.S. occupation Gaza was a crazy idea and an absolute non-starter for the Muslim world, which is why President Trump conceded last week that his proposal is just a recommendation that he will not try to force on the region.”

Mitchell added, “If President Trump is serious about pursuing peace, he should stop posting AI fantasies of a Gaza filled with idols of himself and start pursuing the establishment of a free Palestinian state, including Gaza.”

The U.S.’s role in the more than year-long Israel-Hamas War was a central issue in the 2024 election. Arab and Muslim voters, outraged over President Joe Biden’s military aid support for Israel, protested against the Biden-Harris administration. The traditionally Democratic voters broke from Vice President Kamala Harris for Trump or third-party candidates in historic numbers. Though many hoped Trump would handle the conflict differently, they were left horrified by Trump’s suggestions that the territory be given up and potentially annexed by the U.S. or another nation or international body.

Political commentator Sophia Nelson wrote on X, “This is pure idolatry. He’s a psychopath. Straight Jim Jones stuff here. Wow! “Trump Gaza”—-wow!”