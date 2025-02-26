White House reinstates HBCU Scholars program following backlash at its suspension

After facing backlash throughout Washington and beyond for its abrupt suspension last week, the Trump administration officially reopened applications for a federal scholarship that funds students studying agriculture fields at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on Tuesday, The Hill and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The federal 1890 National Scholars Program, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE), was halted last week for a review. However, according to The Hill, by Tuesday, the program’s USDA website had been updated to state that the application process had resumed.

“The application process was temporarily suspended pending review to ensure that the program, its mission and its metrics ensure the most efficient use of taxpayer resources,” a USDA spokesperson told The Hill. “This review was completed late afternoon on [Monday].”

The program is accepting applications from eligible students through March 15, and the USDA is planning a webinar next Tuesday to assist anyone interested in addition to other efforts in the works that weren’t specified.

“OPPE will continue to support applicants and selected scholars as they matriculate through the program,” said the spokesperson.

Last week, the program was suspended as the Trump administration continues to try to end wide swaths of federal programs aimed at bolstering DEI efforts.

Launched in 1992, the HBCU Scholars program covers expenses related to tuition and room and board for those chosen who are studying agriculture, food, natural resource sciences, or related fields at 19 historically Black colleges and universities around the country. Last year, AP News reported that 94 students were awarded the scholarship.

Speaking about the decision to reopen the fund to The Hill, Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said he intends to remain vigilant against any further attempts to undercut vital HBCU funding.

“The Trump Administration should never have paused this funding in the first place,” he said. “I will continue my oversight to ensure that Georgia HBCU students receive the support Congress directed to them.”