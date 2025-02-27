An ‘economic blackout’ has been organized for tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know

After multiple major retailers and corporations began rolling back their DEI initiatives, multiple calls for boycotts were made, including one planned as an “economic blackout” on Friday, February 28.

What began as a social media campaign has spiraled into a full-on initiative led by John Schwarz, founder of The People’s Union USA, a nonpartisan, grassroots movement focused on economic resistance. The boycott calls for participants not to spend any money to send a message to corporations rolling back DEI and the Trump administration, which has been hell-bent on shrinking the Federal government workforce.

“They’re dismantling so many things in this country,” Schwarz told the Washington Post in a recent interview. “If people are going to step in and make a change that benefits the people, it’s now.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Is this boycott “real”?

While some initial reports couldn’t pinpoint the source of calls for a total economic boycott on Friday, the People’s Union USA has since been discovered as the originators. And they mean business. In just a few weeks, his posts on social media calling for the boycott have garnered him hundreds of thousands of new followers, and a GoFundMe for the organization has received more than $65,000, the Washington Post reported.

What is an economic blackout, and how do you participate?

According to the Peoples Unions USA it is 24 hours of “spending abstinence” or not spending any money starting at midnight. This would mean no purchases at major retailers in person or online including Amazon, Target, and Walmart. No ordering food from restaurant chains or even filling up at gas stations. The boycott also recommends skipping out on work for the day if possible.

Why this course of action?

Speaking to the Washington Post, Schwarz said it’s about consumers and American workers remembering their collective power.

“We are the economy. We are the workforce,” he told the outlet. “They benefit only because we get up every day and do what we do. If we stop, they have nothing, and it’s time for them to accept that truth.”

What if I have to spend money tomorrow?

From daily commutes to needing essentials, many may find it difficult to forgo not spending any money completely, and even Schwarz realizes that. Schwarz gave a workaround: shopping locally, and he suggests using cash.

What’s next?

Just like boycotts have been kicking off since late January, you can expect more boycotts to follow in the coming weeks. The People’s Union USA has a slate of total economic boycotts and specific company boycotts coming up through the end of April.