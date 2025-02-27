Shaboozey’s ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ is now the longest running Hot Country No.1 song by a single artist — Happy Black History Month

Shaboozey, the Virginia country sensation whose song “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has become an inescapable pop smash now has another record to add to his list of accomplishments. His aforementioned single is now the longest leading Hot Country Song number 1 by a single artist, going strong at 35 weeks, a streak that started in May 2024. The song supplants Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” for the currently single artist title.

This latest accomplishment by Shaboozey (born Collins Obinna Chibueze) adds to what has been a stellar 2024 (and now 2025) for the big-buckled singer. In addition to moving on up towards the record 50 weeks on the main country singles chart (a record currently held by Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s song “Meant to Be”), Shaboozey had a record-tying 19 weeks at the number one slot on the Billboard Hot 100 and a solo record of 27 weeks atop the Radio Songs chart. I think it’s safe to say that Shaboozey had “one of them ones” in terms of a hit single.

And because no discussion in 2024 about country music was complete without Beyoncé making her way into the conversation, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” supplanted Queen Bey’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart, marking the first time in history that two Black artists held that slot in back-to-back weeks.

Very few artists in history have had the type of success from one single that Shaboozey has managed, but he’s no one-hit wonder. After appearing on multiple records on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter,” which won the “Album of the Year” award at this year’s Grammy Awards, Shaboozey went on to release his third album (but first as an artist with a hit single), “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going,” which landed into the top 5 of the Billboard 200 albums chart and hit number 2 on the Billboard U.S. Top Country albums chart.

After the year he’s had, who knows what’s next for Shaboozey, but one thing’s for certain, his future looks mighty bright. Oh my, good Lord!