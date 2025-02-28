Grief, growth and Haitian Konpa: singer-songwriter Fridayy reveals layers of his identity in his newest album

Today, producer and artist Fridayy released his sophomore album, “Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not.” This deeply personal album explores a series of themes ranging from love to faith and even the grief of losing a loved one—particularly his father. The emotions tied to that grief reverberate through tracks like “Proud of You,” “Some Days I’m Good, Some Days I’m Not,” and “Without You.”

Though the vocalist behind DJ Khaled’s “God Did” was born and raised in Philadelphia, Fridayy proudly carries his family’s Haitian heritage.

“My parents are from Haiti, but I was born in Philadelphia. So everything I got from my Haitian culture came from my parents and my family, who were always listening to Haitian music,” Fridayy shared in an interview ahead of the album’s release.

The baritone singer recalls first being introduced to music in church by his father, who insisted that he and his siblings play an instrument—a reality that many Haitians can relate to from their childhoods. Since the release of his first studio album, Fridayy has described his musical style as a blend of R&B, gospel, hip-hop, and Afrobeats. But with this new project, he introduces a new layer to his musical mixology: Haitian Konpa.

Fridayy, who has previously woven snippets of Haitian Creole (or Kréyol) into his work, is tapping into this legacy with his track “Bezwen Ou,” which translates to “Need You” in English. Featuring popular Haitian artist Joé Dwet Filé—whose Konpa hit “4 Kampé” went platinum in France and viral on TikTok— the two seamlessly blend English, Creole, and French, giving listeners a taste of modern Konpa.



Konpa (or Kompa) is the music of the world’s first free Black republic. The island’s rhythmically soulful genre draws influences from jazz, soul, and merengue and features brass instruments like the trumpet, saxophone, and trombone, layered over the rhythms of Haiti’s iconic barrel drum, the “tanbou.” Though the genre has seen multiple variations with the integration of modern technology since its inception nearly 70 years ago, Konpa remains intrinsically Haitian.

“Haiti is a country that has something like 60 different rhythms. It is a very rich musical culture,” Fabrice Rouzier, a Haitian pianist and producer, told WXPN. “Konpa drew from all of this. That’s what makes the Konpa from the golden era—from the 60s to the early 80s—it really makes it a lasting genre. And it is a composition that never loses its flavor, and it is inextricably Haitian. You can’t say it’s borrowed from any nation. It’s got an identity of its own, in a way that cannot be found in the music of today.”

Over the years, Haitian Konpa has inspired a number of genres, including “Zouk,” a popular genre in the French West Indies, which includes islands like Martinique, Guadeloupe, and more. Similarly, influences of Haitian Konpa beats can be heard in modern-day French afro-pop songs from top-charting artists like Tayc, Dadju and Aya Nakamura. While the Haitian music industry has found its own success, many fans are still waiting for Konpa to achieve the global crossover seen by Afrobeats in recent years.

Only time will tell if Fridayy’s record will be the one to inspire other artists to explore the infectious beats of Konpa. But one thing is certain—this release feels like a win for the Haitian community. At a time when Haitians worldwide are grappling with the immense violence, corruption, and systemic failures plaguing the place their hearts call home, Fridayy’s decision to honor his heritage and showcase Haiti’s rich musical culture serves as a powerful reminder of a popular Creole phrase: “Ayiti pap janm peri,” meaning Haiti will never perish.

Amid the heartbreaking headlines and footage of Haiti’s current state, artists like Fridayy prove that the spirit of Haiti lives on through generations of its diaspora. To Fridayy, from a fellow Haitian-American working to make her ancestors proud—I say, mesi ampil.

Haniyah Philogene is a Haitian-American multimedia storyteller and lifestyle and entertainment writer who covers all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.