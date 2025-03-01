Civil rights activist Dr. Hazel Dukes dies at 92

Dr. Hazel Nell Dukes, a trailblazing civil rights activist and esteemed leader, passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 92. Although she was a daughter of the South, born in Montgomery, Alabama, Dr. Dukes was a beloved icon in New York City and activist communities. She served as the former national president of the NAACP and the president of the organization’s New York chapter.

“Mom departed this life peacefully on the morning of March 1, 2025, surrounded by her loving family,” said her son, Ronald Dukes. “Mom was a committed civil rights leader in New York City and the nation and worked tirelessly on the frontlines almost to the end. We find comfort in knowing that while she’s no longer with us physically, she is resting in the bosom of Jesus. Funeral service details will be forthcoming. Kindly keep our family in your prayers.”

Her early life in the segregated South profoundly influenced her lifelong commitment to social justice.

Dr. Dukes is being mourned by many political leaders, including former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

NEW YORK – MAY 7: Hazel N. Dukes (C), president of New York State Conference of NAACP branches,and other protesters march down the street towards Holland Tunnel during a demonstration, May 7, 2008 in New York City. Rev. Al Sharpton urged people around the city to gather in six specific locations to hold a city wide “pray in” and encouraged acts of civil disobedience to protest the acquittal of three New York City Police officers in the Sean Bell shooting trial. (Photo by Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)*** Local Caption *** Hazel N. Dukes

The Rev. Al Sharpton issued the following statement:

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my true friend, sister, and friend for more than 40 years, Hazel Dukes… She made a difference, and we will forever be indebted to her. I spoke to her by phone just two days ago. We will never have another Hazel Dukes, but I am grateful that we had this one.”

As recently as this year, Dukes could be seen at press conferences speaking her mind. She was the godmother of activist and author Tamika Mallory.

Dukes was affiliated with numerous civic and social organizations, including the Metro-Manhattan Chapter of The Links, Inc. (where she was a former chapter president), Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the National Council of Negro Women, Inc.

In 2023, Dr. Dukes made history as the first layperson in the nation to administer the oath of office to a governor when she swore in Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Dr. Dukes was once quoted as saying, “If I can help somebody as I pass along; then my living shall not have been in vain.”