Paul Tazewell makes history as the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design

Paul Tazewell has just made “Wicked” and Oscar history after taking home an Academy Award.

Tazwell just became the first Black man in history to win an Oscar for costume design.

A native of Akron, Ohio, Tazwell is a graduate of Brooklyn’s Pratt Institute where he studied fashion design, and later went on to study costume design earning a BFA and an MFA.

Tazewell is no rookie to the game of design for movies and theater. He made his Off-Broadway debut in 1996 when he did design for “Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk.” His work has also appeared in numerous films like “The Color Purple,” “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and “West Side Story,” along with many others. He also worked on “Hamilton” which earned him a Tony.

In 2023, Ruth Carter became the first Black woman to win two Oscars, and in 2018 first African American to win an Oscar in costume design ever.

Dressed in a flattering black suit, Tazewell took the Oscar stage tonight to rousing applause after noting he was the first Black man to win the award.

“I’m so proud… Cynthia and Ariana I love you so much… This is everything. Thank you.”