Family of Mia Love—first Republican Black woman elected to Congress—provides sad update on her battle with cancer

Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love, the first Black woman elected to Congress as a Republican, is facing a sobering reality after her years-long battle with cancer. The 49-year-old former Utah congresswoman’s family issued a public update on her health after a 2022 diagnosis of glioblastoma brain cancer.

Her daughter, Abigale, revealed in a social media post that Love’s cancer was “no longer responding to treatment” and that it was “progressing.” The typical survival rate for glioblastoma brain cancer is about a year and a half and less than 10% of survival after five years, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“We have … shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her,” Abigale said of the family’s priorities. She added, “I am building an archive of special memories with Mia.” The daughter asked the public to provide pictures, videos, and memories of former Congresswoman Love.

Love, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, made history in 2014 when she became the nation’s first Republican Black woman elected to Congress as the U.S. representative for Utah’s 4th Congressional District. She served for two terms between 2015 and 2019. While in Congress, Love championed sexual assault prevention and immigration reform. In 2018, Love notably clashed with Donald Trump, then the 45th president of the United States, by joining Democrats in condemning the Trump administration’s child separation policy at the U.S. border.

TAMPA, FL – AUGUST 28: Mayor of Saratoga Springs, Utah Mia Love speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Tampa Bay Times Forum on August 28, 2012 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Love was one of the few Republicans to not endorse Trump in the 2016 presidential election. She announced just before Election Day that she would not vote for Trump following the release of the infamous Access Hollywood video of him bragging about touching women sexually without their consent. “His behavior and bravado have reached a new low,” she said at the time.

After she lost re-election in 2018, Love became a political contributor for CNN and made several appearances as a guest co-host for “The View.”

Last year, Love opened up about her cancer diagnosis with CNN’s Jake Tapper, revealing that despite being given a 10-15 month prognosis to live, she turned to her faith and remained hopeful for the best outcome.

“I was looking for a cure in my faith and in science,” said Love. “Funny thing is, my patriarchal blessing said you will have a long and prosperous life, a rich and rewarding life, so long as you decide to remain in public service.”

In a Facebook post, former Congresswoman Love said her cancer battle “hasn’t been an easy journey” and wanted to be open about it to “give others hope.”

“Whether you are facing a cancer diagnosis yourself, or fighting a different battle, there is hope! For me, that hope comes from my faith and my family,” she wrote. “Both have been a source of immeasurable strength, peace, love, and support. Every day, I thank God for my life and a family who give that life beauty and meaning.”