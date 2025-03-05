Netflix sets premiere date for teen rom-com series from Mara Brock Akil, ‘Forever’

Netflix has set a May 8 date for the premiere of “Forever,” a Black teen-centered rom-com series created, executive produced, and written by Mara Brock Akil. The series is a modern-day reimagining of Judy Blume’s 1975 book, “Forever…,” a title that has been the subject of constant scrutiny over the years due to its themes of teenage intimacy. According to the American Library Association, Judy Blume’s novel is number 7 on their list of the “100 Most Frequently Challenged Books of 1990 to 1999.”

The series will update and modernize the original plot. For instance, “Forever,” the series, is set in Los Angeles in 2018, whereas the book was set in New Jersey, presumably in 1975, where the main characters, Michael Wagner and Katherine Danzinger, were white teenagers.

Showrunner and executive producer Brock Akil spoke with Netflix about why Los Angeles was chosen as the backdrop for the series adaptation.

“What better metaphor for this love story than what LA represents, for not only me, but for a lot of people. You’re looking for a place to follow your dreams, and love is a part of that,” said Brock Akil. Brock Akil is known for creating other romantic comedies that became part of the Black cultural conversation about on-screen love in UPN’s “Girlfriends” and BET’s “Being Mary Jane.”

In the series, the two main characters are Black teens, Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper, Jr.) and Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone). The story centers on the two teens who discover a love and relationship that perhaps neither is ready for that they decide to explore. The series also stars Wood Harris, Karen Pittman, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Winans III, and others.

Brock Akil is excited to bring the story to life in its new form as Blume’s book “Forever…” is one of her favorite books.

“I’ve always credited Judy Blume as part of the seasoning of my voice as a writer. She was one of the first writers I read that dared to be honest about the human condition in young people and you can see traces of her writing style within my own.”

The series is executive produced by Brock Akil, Judy Blume, Regina King and her sister, Reina King.

“Forever” premieres on Netflix on May 8, 2025.