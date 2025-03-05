Texas Congressman Sylvester Turner dead at 70

U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner, a freshman Democrat representing Texas’ 18th Congressional District, is dead at 70, multiple reports confirm. He was elected in the November 2024 election to fill the seat left vacant after the passing of former Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died of pancreatic cancer.

Turner’s sudden death comes after he attended President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday night. Earlier in the day, theGrio spotted Turner at a Congressional Black Caucus press event on Capitol Hill.

According to Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Congressman Turner–who served as mayor of Houston from 2016 to 2024–was taken to a hospital in Washington, D.C, where he was later pronounced dead.

“A remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people,” Whitmire said, according to Khou 11. “He rose from poverty but never forgot where he came from. It is a terrible loss for the city and a personal loss for me. I ask Houstonians to celebrate his life.”

In 2022, Turner revealed that he was diagnosed with bone cancer and received radiation treatment. At the time, he said he was “cancer-free.”

Tributes to Turner came pouring in from fellow Democrats following the news of his death.

“We’ve lost another political giant,” said Texas Congresswoman Crockett. “Never did I imagine that we would have an opportunity to serve together as our service on the state level didn’t overlap, but I’m thankful for the 2 months that we did have together in the People’s House! Rest easy, my dear friend.”

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my colleague, Congressman Sylvester Turner. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of service as Mayor of Houston and the Representative for Texas’ 18th Congressional District. May he Rest in Peace,” said U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., on X.

“I’m so heartbroken to learn about the passing of my dear friend Congressman and former Mayor @SylvesterTurner!” wrote Jaime Harrison, former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, on X. Harrison continued, “We became friends during the DNC Convention Site selection process in 2018. A visionary leader and advocate… I will miss my friend and he will be missed by so many in his beloved Houston, TX. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May he Rest in Peace!”

Hours before his death, Congressman Turner posted a video on social media announcing his guest to Trump’s Tuesday night address. The guest, Angela Hernandez, joined Turner to advocate for Medicaid funding, which is currently under threat of seeing cuts under a Republican budget proposal passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Don’t mess with Medicaid,” said Turner. He wrote, “President Trump and Elon Musk’s push to gut Medicaid is nothing short of a betrayal of the most vulnerable among us. They are playing politics with children’s lives, and I will not stand for it.”

A special election is expected to be held to find a replacement for Turner’s seat and could happen as soon as May 2025.