Part 2 of Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ is now streaming on Netflix

Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” is back. In October 2024, fans of Tyler Perry were treated to eight episodes of drama, violence, scandal, secrets and family business when the show debuted on Netflix. Well, now, the second part (eight more episodes) of season 1 is available to be streamed in hopes of answering some questions.

“Beauty in Black” is a show that follows the journeys of two women, Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) and Mallory (Crystle Stewart), who lead vastly different lives. Kimmie is a stripper working to pay off a fake debt as part of a criminal ring set up by the “concierge” (of sorts) and head of security for Mallory’s family, Jules (Charles Malik Whitfield). Kimmie finds herself becoming a confidant and support—girl, I guess—for an elderly dying man—Horace Bellaire (Ricco Ross)—who just so happens to be Mallory’s father-in-law, the head of the family that owns and runs “Beauty in Black,” a hair care empire set in Chicago.

The cast is also filled out with notable actors like Debbi Morgan and Richard Lawson (who recently starred in another Tyler Perry production, “Divorce in the Black,” alongside Meagan Good), among others.

In the first eight episodes, we got manslaughter, strip clubs, cheating, escort services, murder, kidnapping, flashbacks, bad parenting, BBLs, bad business decisions, really nice cars, revenge plots, secret lovers, and so on and so forth. “Beauty in Black” really covered A LOT of ground in terms of all the things that can happen to one family. The final episode of part 1 ended in a cliffhanger. Based on all that happened in the first installment, one can only guess (and probably be wrong) about what is sure to come in part 2. If there’s one thing Tyler Perry is good for, it’s a surprise where one wasn’t expected.

Part 2 of season 1 of “Beauty in Black” is now streaming on Netflix.