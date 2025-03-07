‘Anti-DEI efforts are anti-Black’: Activist Maurice Mitchell lays out the consequences of diversity rollbacks and a plan for resistance

The rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in the United States is more than just a political talking point—it’s a direct attack on Black progress, says Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party (WFP).

Mitchell got his start in activism in college at Howard University, after a classmate was killed by law enforcement officers, a tragedy which inspired him to organize against police brutality. He continued to build up his organizing skills in the era of protests over Trayvon Martin’s murder, and soon the native New Yorker found full-time purpose in working to support the Movement for Black Lives.

In an exclusive interview with TheGrio’s Natasha S. Alford, Mitchell unpacked the aggressive dismantling of DEI under the second Trump administration and called on Black communities to focus on local organizing and the upcoming 2026 midterm elections as a means of resistance.

The “Mask Off” Moment of Anti-DEI Policies

From Florida to Texas to federal agencies, the dismantling of DEI initiatives has become a key priority for Republican lawmakers. According to Mitchell, these efforts are not about “meritocracy” or eliminating inefficiency, as proponents claim. Instead, they are part of a broader strategy to roll back civil rights gains and marginalize Black communities.

“Every anti-DEI measure and all the anti-DEI craze is a way to push back against the rights of Black people and the civil rights and Black rights and racial justice victories that we’ve been able to make over generations,” Mitchell told TheGrio. “They want to bring us back—not to 1950, but to 1850.”

Mitchell pointed to Project 2025, a policy agenda championed by conservative operatives, as evidence that the targeting of DEI programs is part of a much larger strategy. Despite denials from the Trump-Vance campaign that they had any connection to Project 2025, proposals like dismantling the Department of Education are being rolled out now. “They laid out what they would do, and they’re doing it,” Mitchell says. “This isn’t about protecting fairness in hiring or admissions. It’s about erasing the mechanisms that have allowed Black people to gain any footing in this country.”

Mitchell also noted that these attacks are not happening in isolation. Instead, they are part of a broader pattern of targeting marginalized communities—Black people, immigrants, LGBTQ+ individuals—as a means of consolidating power and distracting from economic promises that would be too hard to keep.

“The cruelty actually is the point,” Mitchell explained. “If you can’t deliver on lowering the price of groceries, if you can’t deliver on lowering the price of gas, if you can’t deliver on affordability, then you can at least give your followers the emotional benefit of seeing the ‘enemy’ punished.”

Why Local Organizing Matters More Than Ever

Rather than feeling overwhelmed or powerless, Mitchell is Black communities to channel their energy into local political engagement. “Presidents are not kings,” he emphasized. “We live in a system where power is really diffused, and that’s a good thing. The difference you can make on the school board, city council, or county level is immense.”

Mitchell stressed that organizing at the local level isn’t just about voting—it’s about building sustained power through organizations that reflect community values. “Find an organization,” he urged. “And if you can’t find one, that probably means you need to start one.”

The Working Families Party, under Mitchell’s leadership, has taken an active role in endorsing and electing candidates who prioritize racial and economic justice. The party has supported progressive lawmakers like Summer Lee, Jamaal Bowman, and Jasmine Crockett, who have used their platforms to push back against corporate influence and systemic inequities.

“The reality is, we can’t just fight for power—we have to be the power,” he said. “We need people in office who aren’t just coasting on a party label but who are actually standing up for working-class Black folks.”

The Call to Action

As attacks on DEI continue to escalate, Mitchell’s message is clear: Black communities must refuse to be sidelined.

“We are not some niche minority,” he reminded. “Millions of people across race, region, and gender understood the assignment. We might not have won the presidential election, but this is far from over.”

Mitchell urged Black Americans to reject despair and embrace collective action. “This is not the time to be alone. It is definitely the time to be in community,” he said.

You can watch a clip from theGrio’s conversation with Maurice Mitchell in the video player above.