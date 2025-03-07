D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! is dead at 64

D’Wayne Wiggins, one of the founding members of the hit-making soul, funk, and R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné! has died after a year-long battle with bladder cancer, according to a statement posted to the group’s Instagram page from The Wiggins family. He was 64.

“With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones. Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community,” read the caption.

Tony! Toni! Toné!, founded in Oakland, California, in the 1980s by Wiggins, his brother Raphael Saadiq and their cousin Timothy Christian Riley, would come to prominence with hit singles like “Feels Good,” “It Never Rains (in Southern California),” and “If I Had No Loot.” The group had 12 top 10 Billboard R&B singles—including 5 No. 1 singles—and three top 20 Billboard Hot 100 singles, including their most famous song, “Anniversary,” from 1993’s double-platinum “Sons of Soul” album. In 2000, he released his own solo album, “Eyes Never Lie.”

“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California,” the statement from Wiggins’ family continued. “He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many.”

Wiggins was a mainstay of the Oakland music scene both through his contributions to the city’s “hyphy” movement and founding the “House of Music” studio, where he worked with Destiny’s Child on their first three albums, “Destiny’s Child,” “The Writings on The Wall,” and “Survivor.” He also worked with a litany of other artists through both his Grass Roots Entertainment and via his studio, like Keyshia Cole and Alicia Keys; Wiggins co-produced a song on Keys’ Grammy Award-winning “The Diary of Alicia Keys” album and featured with his group, Tony! Toni! Toné! on the single “Diary.”

On March 5, the group shared with their fans via their Instagram feed that Wiggins had been dealing with medical complications and requesting privacy. On the morning of March 7, he succumbed to cancer.

“For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you, and are deeply grateful for your love and support,” said the Wiggins family.

Rest in power, D’Wayne Wiggins.