Warriors star Stephen Curry reaches 25,000 career points

Stephen Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 career points, reaching the milestone during the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 115-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

“BOOM! BOOM! BOOM!” Curry yelled while running back through the hallway to the locker room following a quick return to the court postgame.

And that was actually a tribute to teammate Draymond Green, who loves to yell “boom” after making a 3-pointer and hit the go-ahead 3 with 35 seconds left. Green secured the game ball for Curry — but Curry said Green would keep it.

“He’s going to keep it for me. I heard he has a little bit of KD’s memorabilia,” Curry said in reference to former teammate Kevin Durant.

Curry, who turns 37 next Friday, surpassed 25,000 with a 3-pointer at the 8:32 mark of the third quarter then received a warm ovation when recognized during a timeout with 5:42 to go.

He finished with 32 points — pushing his total to 25,017 — on 8-for-22 shooting and converted all 12 of his free throws.

Curry wasn’t keeping track of his totals.

“It was a surprise actually. I knew I was coming up on it but I didn’t think about it until I heard it in game,” Curry said. “There’s a list, (broadcaster) Tim Roye told me after the game only 10 guys I think or now 10 guys that have done it with one franchise, so that’s pretty special. And the names that are on that list are synonymous with basketball history. so that’s pretty cool.”

His next remarkable task is becoming the first player in the league to make 4,000 3-pointers. Curry made four Saturday and needs seven more.

“It’s crazy, crazy,” coach Steve Kerr said. “It feels like 25,000 3s actually. It’s dynamite. Just night after night, and tonight was obviously not a great shooting night for him. But I loved that he played through fatigue and a physical defense and got to the line 12 times. He was brilliant on a night when his shot really wasn’t there, he was still brilliant. That’s the mark of a great player.”