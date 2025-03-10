‘Love Is Blind’s’ AD Smith is engaged to ‘Love Is Blind UK’s’ Ollie Sutherland

The biggest engagement news from Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” season 8 reunion didn’t come from any of that season’s participants.

Congratulations are officially in order for “Love Is Blind” season 6 star Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and “Love Is Blind UK’s” Ollie Sutherland. During an appearance at the season 8 reunion, the pair not only confirmed their romance, but announced they’re engaged.

The couple, who sparked romance rumors in October, explained they met while filming season 3 of Netflix’s “Perfect Match,” before sharing footage from their intimate beachside engagement.

In the footage, also posted to Netflix’s social media channels, after the couple introduces the upcoming season of “Perfect Match,” Sutherland begins to lead AD to an elaborate candlelit floral arrangement on another part of the beach.

“You’re my best friend; you’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy as I have since I’ve met you,” he said, getting down on one knee as AD began squealing. “Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life loving you.”

He then popped the question, and AD jumped up and down, saying “yes” through tears before kissing her new fiancé.

During the reunion, AD admitted she had no idea, while Sutherland noted he had been planning the proposal “for months.” Even though they are from different seasons of the show and neither ended their seasons in a marriage, they both credited their time on “Love Is Blind” for preparing them for their relationship.

“Early on, as we were on “Perfect Match,” I noticed we were having the deeper conversations. The important conversations. Talking about shared values and similar outlooks on life, and I think that really laid the groundwork and the foundation for the relationship that we have,” Sutherland explained.

AD seconded that by adding that it is “very important” for them to have “super international conversations.”

Despite being engaged now, the couple couldn’t divulge if they will win season 3 of “Perfect Match.”

AD became a fan favorite after appearing in season 6 of “Love Is Blind” when she met, fell in love with, and got engaged to fellow cast member Clay Gravesande, all without seeing what he looked like. Their story ultimately ended in heartbreak, with Gravesande, who was navigating generational trauma around the commitment of marriage, jilting AD.

Sutherland faced a similar journey on “Love Is Blind UK,” where he initially met and got engaged to castmate Demi Brown. The two experienced ups and downs as they got to know each other, and when it came time to say “I Do” at the altar, Brown ultimately said “I Don’t.”

While appearing at Sunday’s reunion, AD also announced that she was launching her first-ever podcast, “What’s the Reality?” The debut episode is live now and features Sutherland further discussing their engagement.

When AD asked Sutherland how he was feeling about their engagement, he remarked, “Best decision I ever made.”

She added, “I’m just in love over here.”