Young Black people are facing a mental health crisis, but who is showing up for them?

Every generation faces its own set of unique challenges. Today, it’s no secret that America’s youth is going through it, but for Black Gen Z and Gen Alpha, the situation is even more alarming.

Suicide rates among Black adolescents skyrocketed 144% between 2007 and 2020, underscoring a growing mental health crisis amongst the demographic and shattering the stereotype that somehow young people are immune to mental health struggles. Now, while older aunties and uncles like to label young people as “soft” and “sensitive,” the reality is that they are battling stress from every angle—racial trauma, cultural stigma, and a system that often fails to offer them the support they need.

Today, burnout isn’t just an adult problem. Though the World Health Organization initially defines burnout as “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress,” Psychology Today describes the phenomenon as “a state of emotional, mental, and often physical exhaustion brought on by prolonged or repeated stress.”

Research shows that 25% of Americans experience it before turning 30, with Gen Z feeling peak stress at 25. For Black teens, the weight is even heavier as many navigate financial instability, social media-fueled self-doubt, and an unspoken rule that vulnerability equals weakness. Meanwhile, asking for help is often seen as off-limits due to societal stigmas and/or financial limitations.

Understanding that many people don’t have access to traditionally costly mental health resources, community entities like churches have stepped up to combat the growing mental health crisis. At First Corinthian Baptist Church in Harlem, Lena Green runs a mental wellness program that has become a lifeline for many families. In an interview with NPR, Green remembers receiving up to 10 calls a week from panicked parents concerned about their children’s mental health. However, despite desperately seeking therapy, many families were met with roadblocks. That’s when the church became more than just a place of worship.

Through the HAVEN Connect initiative, First Corinthian is one of many Black churches offering mental health resources tailored for Black teens. Operating in a familiar and trusted environment, the church’s program makes it easier for teens to have honest conversations about mental health without fearing judgment.

“We know the Black churches are a trusted institution,” Sherry Molock, a professor of clinical psychology at George Washington University, told NPR. “We know that they are really poised to help reduce stigma around mental health challenges in general, and suicide in particular.”

For 16-year-old Janelle Davis, Green fostered a space where she finally felt safe enough to open up about the toll her parent’s divorce was having on her. This marks a significant turning point. For generations, mental health struggles in Black communities have been met with silence or dismissed as something to “pray away” or simply endure. Now, with more young people speaking up and demanding support, the stigma is finally starting to crack.

Beyond stigma, access to quality care continues to be a significan barrier. Schools often overlook warning signs. Therapists who genuinely understand the Black experience are hard to find and expensive. The constant presence of social media feeds insecurities, unrealistic beauty and lifestyle standards, and constant comparisons, leaving young people feeling like they’ll never measure up.

Programs like Thrive are proving that mental health care for Black teens doesn’t have to be out of reach. By teaching emotional awareness, confidence, and self-care, the program gives young people tools to survive and thrive and highlights the need for more accessible, culturally competent mental health resources.