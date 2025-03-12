Serena Williams launches her first-ever kids clothing line where love and style meet

Serena Williams is bringing her fashion expertise to the little ones with a collection that’s both stylish and sentimental. The tennis legend, entrepreneur, and mother of two has partnered with children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack for her first-ever kids’ clothing line. Rooted in Serena’s love for family and the close bond she shares with her daughters, Olympia (7) and Adira (18 months), the Spring 2025 collection is an ode to self-expression, joy, and timeless style.

Reflecting Williams’ bold, vibrant aesthetic, the collection has colorful hues, playful prints, and silhouettes that carry a nostalgic charm. From resort-ready fits to swimwear and adorable mommy-and-me ensembles, every item is designed with family adventures in mind. And, of course, Serena couldn’t release a collection without nodding to one of her first loves—tennis. The line also features a reimagined version of her childhood tennis outfit, blending classic sporty vibes with a modern twist.

“As a longtime fan of Janie and Jack, I’m thrilled to bring this collection to life alongside my girls,” Williams said in a press release. “Every piece is designed to celebrate family, style, and the special moments we share together. I poured so much love into this collection and can’t wait for families everywhere to experience it.”

“Serena has been our dream partner since the moment she became a mother. We were so excited when we first saw her dress Olympia in Janie and Jack at Wimbledon,” added Parnell Eagle, president and chief commercial officer of Janie and Jack. “Her vision and creativity brought a fresh perspective to every design, resulting in a collection that exudes her iconic style and celebrates family bonds. It’s been a privilege to work alongside Serena, and we’re excited to offer families timeless pieces that inspire connection and special moments together.”

While many recognize Williams for her trailblazing tennis career and her fashion statements on the court, the Wimbledon champion has always had a love for fashion. Growing up, Williams used to sew, like her mother, Oracene Williams, who used to design her childhood tennis outfits. And just as her career blossomed, so did her love of fashion. So much so that in 2018, she launched her own clothing brand, S by Serena, which appeared in New York Fashion Week in 2019 and 2020.

“I ended up going to fashion school,” Williams told Forbes. “I always joke that somewhere between winning Wimbledons and US Opens, I was in school doing fashion projects.”

Now she’s tapping back into her sartorial talents with Janie and Jack. Designed for children up to 12 years old, Williams describes her collection as “a fairy tale through clothing,” per WWD.

Priced between $18.50 – $175, the Serena Williams x Janie and Jack collection is available now on JanieandJack.com