60 universities could lose millions of dollars under the Trump administration

This week, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to 60 universities across the country, placing them under investigation. According to the department, these letters served as warnings of potential enforcement actions against universities “if they do not fulfill their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus.”

This came shortly after the Trump administration canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts at Columbia University as a result of the Ivy League’s alleged failure to address antisemitism on campus during pro-Palestine protests.

“Universities must comply with all federal anti-discrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement. “For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus.”

Ahead of the decision, President Trump threatened to stop “all federal funding for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests.” He also added that “agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came.”

Though Trump has yet to define “illegal protests,” because of the president’s threats paired with the administration’s focus on student pro-Palestine protests, many Americans have concerns for their First Amendment rights which guarantee freedom of speech. Especially following the recent arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful permanent resident and Columbia student who Trump reportedly called a “Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student,” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on March 8.

Though a federal judge has blocked the administration’s attempt to deport Khalil, his case could be the first of many under the Department of Education’s investigation. From Ivy Leagues to state schools, both large and small, the schools that have reportedly been placed under investigation include: