Andrew Schulz was a guest on Club Shay Shay and the social media streets were not happy 

Shannon Sharpe’s YouTube platform, “Club Shay Shay,” continues to be a spot for both candid conversations and controversy. After hosting MAGA supporter Amber Rose last week, Sharpe’s guest this week was Andrew Schulz, a comedian who has shared some takes that have drawn the ire of many in the Black community over the past several months.

There was his famous podcast incident with British podcasters Shxtsngigs—James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu—who ended up apologizing to Black women after appearing on an episode of “Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh” podcast and laughing along when Schulz made stereotypical comments about Black women that lit the Internet on fire. The Black male podcasters caught a lot of ire and the internet was outraged; Schulz became persona non-grata to many in the Black community afterwards.

His comments seemed to catch even the attention of Kendrick Lamar, who seemed to reference the comedian and his comments on the opening record, “wacced out murals,” from his chart-topping November 2024 album, “GNX”: “don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black women, that’s law.”

On a later episode of that same podcast—Schulz also has a podcast with Charlamagne Tha God called “Brilliant Idiots”— Schulz responded to the comments by speaking about Black culture and hip-hop writ large and in more concerning fashion, implying that if he and Kendrick Lamar ever came face-to-face, he would rape Kendrick Lamar.

He said, “But, just Kendrick? I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar, I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not. … I would go so far as to say he couldn’t stop most people on the planet from having sex with him. … He’s talking a lot of sh*t, but if it came down to it I could put him on my lap, I could feed him a bottle.”

Those comments went over terribly, leading to much commentary and many thinkpieces about why this white comedian felt so comfortable speaking about both Black women and men in such stereotypical and racistly troped fashion. People insisted that Charlamagne Tha God stop platforming Schulz (or at least check him for his commentary, especially regarding Black people), so when Schulz showed up on Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay,” the people had had enough.

Now on a clip from the show shared via “TheJasmineBrand,” Schulz tells Sharpe that if your white friends don’t say things that are a little bit racist around you, you shouldn’t trust them, to which Sharpe points out that, no, that’s not how he does business. As you can imagine, those comments, mixed with the things he’s said and done in the past have left little room for the benefit of the doubt.

In a comment that seems to echo what many people have been thinking since Schulz became such a prominent fixture in conversations about Black culture, one user said: “Why do black media outlets keep giving him space and a platform?”

In a media run in support of his latest Netflix special, “Life,” he has also done “The Breakfast Club,” where his “Brilliant Idiots” co-host is also a host, as well as this lengthy nearly three-hour-long conversation on “Club Shay Shay.”

“See what’s happens y’all wanna invite everybody to the cookout,” said another user, referencing what happens when certain white people gain a bit of traction within Black community circles and ostensibly gain access to the mythical, but legendary “cookout” that all Black people are on our way to; the cookout happens every year on February 31, to commemorate the end of Black History Month.

In a direct response to Schulz’s comments, the most likely in the interview to create conversation, mind you—they also happen very early in the interview—a user pointed out, “Roast me as a person. But don’t bring nothing about my race or culture into. You can roast a homie without it being racial,” speaking directly to the fact that even people who are roasting one another don’t need to resort to hurtful stereotypes to prove loyalty or trustworthiness. Schulz attributes his “any race can get it” ethos to his upbringing in New York City.

Schulz, for what it’s worth, seems to neither care nor be concerned about the constant criticism and negative feedback, likely owing to both his success and the huge platforms he maintains. One might also call it white privilege, but I don’t know Schulz well enough to roast him that way and don’t trust him, so perhaps his friend Charlamagne, who wrote a book titled “Black Privilege” can set him straight.