LSU star Flau’Jae Johnson is helping Louisiana families get out of debt this March Madness

Louisiana State University’s star, guard Flau’Jae Johnson, took a step back from March Madness to help families reach financial freedom. Ahead of the 2025 NCAA women’s basketball tournament that is set to kick off on Thursday, Johnson joined Experian as a company spokesperson, working to relieve $5 million of consumer debt among 5,000 families in Louisiana.

“It’s hard to create a winning financial game plan when you are blocked by debt,” Johnson said in a press release. “I am excited to partner with Experian to empower families in the state and across the country so they can become financial champions of their future.”

In an Experian ad, the rapper and basketball player explains, “You know what’s bigger than basketball? Financial empowerment. Finances are tough, and Experian is helping the next generation pursue their dreams. That’s why I’m excited to announce Experian is wiping out $5 million of debt for families in Louisiana.”

In addition to its $5 million commitment, Experien has also vowed to clear an additional $100,000 in debt for every game the LSU women’s basketball team wins, which could total up to $500,000.

“I love that Experian is giving these families financial freedom,” the rapper and basketball player continued in the video. “It’s going to open up so much opportunity for them. That’s big.”

Johnson is no stranger to the importance of building generational wealth. At just 20 years old, last year, the LSU star purchased 20 acres of land in Atlanta, Georgia—a move she says “means so much as a young Black woman continuing to beat the odds.”

“This land represents more than just an investment for me—it’s about building something bigger than basketball or music,” she said in a separate post. “I want to create opportunities for my community and leave a legacy that shows young women, especially young Black women, that we can do it all. Owning 20 acres at my age is proof that with vision and hard work, we can break boundaries and build the future we dream of.”

Just as Flau’Jae hopes to inspire change in Black communities, Experian says its debt relief initiative launching in Louisiana stems from similar intentions. The program’s website showcases statistics highlighting the financial challenges the state’s Black consumers face, including 50% of Black adults (18+) being “very/fairly worried” about getting out of debt and 52% working to rebuild their credit. Additionally, the company addresses Black homeownership struggles, with one in four African American mortgage applications being denied, according to a 2024 study.

“Growing up in a community where a lot of people weren’t educated about their finances, I feel like it’s my time to change the way that we look at money and see finances,” Johnson concluded.