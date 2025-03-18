Anthony Mackie’s interview on “The Pivot” sparks debate on manhood, parenting, success and more

Raising Black boys in America in 2025 sounds as complex as it’s ever been, especially if you take Anthony Mackie’s word on the matter.

The 46-year-old father of four boys and actor recently appeared on “The Pivot” podcast to discuss his career, parenting, and much more, including how he’s been instilling certain values in his sons.

“In the past 20 years, we’ve been living through the death of the American male…but I raised my boys to become young men,” the “Captin America: Brave New World” star said. He added, “They have literally killed masculinity in our homes, in our communities, for one reason or another. But I raise my boys to be young men. And however you feel about that, you feel about that.”

Elaborating further, he said he teaches his sons, who are ages 15 through 8, to be respectful and humble, say “yes, sir” and “yes, ma’am,” open doors for women, and become providers.

Mackie added that when he leaves town, his 15-year-old son becomes the “man of the house.”

“If I’m not there to protect, he gotta be there to protect,” the actor said.

In order to keep his sons humble, the “Twisted Metal” actor said in his house they “don’t do all the internet fly sh—.”

“I keep my boys humble,” he said, “My boys have never had a pair of Jordans.”

His comments regarding his values and thoughts on masculinity’s “death” have received mixed reactions online. While some have found his stance offputting, verging on homophobic, others have been praising him for his “traditional” sensibilities and taking his responsibility as a father seriously. There are others who have noted, in his defense, that Mackie mentions how playing a gay character expanded his viewpoint within the same conversation.

The actor explains that growing up in the 80s and the 90s, the culture was rampant with homophobia. However, at the same time being from New Orleans and seeing local cultural figures like Big Freedia rise and going to art school, Mackie was also exposed to a lot of queer artists. Taking on a queer character, he said, allowed him to understand many people in his life better, including his roommate, brother, and more.

“I used my art to better myself,” he said.

He also expressed his thoughts on a widely held belief that hard work will lead to success.

“We are lying to our kids,” he explained. “We tell our kids if they do right and they make the good grades and they go to the programs, they will become successful. ‘If you work hard enough, your work will [pay off].’ And that’s not true.”

The way he sees it, “Success is given; it is not earned.”

He went on to say that a person can be the most “brilliant mother f—” but it still takes someone to tap them for the gig.