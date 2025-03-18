Tracy Morgan posts update from hospital bedside after vomiting during Knicks game and leaving in wheelchair

Tracy Morgan wants the world to know he’s going to be okay after he fell ill during a New York Knicks basketball game and was removed by wheelchair last night.

On Tuesday, the 56-year-old actor updated fans in an Instagram post featuring a photo taken from his hospital bedside of him smiling with a thumbs up while hooked up to monitoring devices.

“Thank you for all your concern,” began “The Last O.G.” star in the caption. “I’m doing ok now, and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my [Madison Square Garden] family for taking such good care of me, and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!”

He concluded the update by noting, “More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court, so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.”

The New York Knicks beat the Miami Heat during last night’s game, 116-95, but not before Morgan became ill during the third quarter and vomited on the hardwood from where he was seated courtside.

Footage of the incident circulating online shows a wan-looking Morgan vomiting before he is given a towel and rushed off the court in a wheelchair. The incident caused a minor delay before the game resumed, and Morgan’s favorite team claimed their victory.

At the time, the ordeal caused many to grow concerned online, with some even speculating about whether they thought they saw him leaving the arena with a bloody nose.

A representative for Madison Square Garden told The New York Post, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.”

It’s been a relief to many of his fans that he’s in much better spirits, especially given this isn’t his first major health scare or even his first in public.

In 2012, Morgan collapsed outside a building in Park City, Utah, while attending the Sundance Film Festival; he later revealed on Twitter that the high altitude in Utah “shook up this kid from Brooklyn.” His publicist, Lewis Kay, confirmed at the time that he collapsed due to a combination of exhaustion and altitude.

Two years later, Morgan was involved in a serious car accident when a Walmart truck rear-ended the limousine he was riding in along with comedian James McNair on the New Jersey Turnpike. While McNair did not survive the crash, Morgan was left with several extensive injuries, including breaking every bone in his face, and was in a coma for two weeks.