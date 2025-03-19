5 must-watch Black shows and movies dropping this Spring

Spring is officially serving up a fresh wave of Black storytelling on our screens. This season, Black stories are taking center stage across platforms, giving us everything from heart-racing action to heartfelt family drama. Whether you’re looking for a gripping mystery, a surrealist comedy, or an inspiring documentary, these upcoming releases have you covered.

“Tyler Perry’s Duplicity” – March 20 on Prime Video

Tyler Perry is back with a suspenseful thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat. “Duplicity” follows high-powered attorney Marley (Kat Graham) as she takes on a case that hits way too close to home. Tasked with uncovering the truth behind her best friend Fela’s (Meagan Tandy) husband’s shooting, Marley teams up with her boyfriend (Tyler Lepley), a former cop turned private investigator. As secrets unravel and betrayals come to light, Marley is pulled into a dangerous web of deception where nothing is as it seems.

“Number One on the Call Sheet” – March 28 on Apple TV+

Get ready for an inspiring deep dive into the world of Black excellence in Hollywood with lessons that transcend the entertainment industry. “Number One on the Call Sheet” offers intimate conversations with some of the industry’s top Black actors who open up about their experiences, triumphs, and challenges. From breakthrough moments to honoring legends, this documentary highlights the resilience and brilliance that has paved the way—and celebrates the next generation who will carry that torch forward.

“Iyanu: Child of Wonder” – April 5 on Cartoon Network, April 6 on Max

Bringing Nigerian mythology and culture to life, “Iyanu: Child of Wonder” is the animated fantasy series we didn’t know we needed. Adapted from Roye Okupe’s beloved graphic novel, the story follows Iyanu, a brave young orphan in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. When an ancient evil threatens her world, divine powers awaken within her, setting Iyanu on a courageous quest to uncover the source of this darkness. With her friends Biyi, Toye, and a magical leopard named Ekun by her side, Iyanu’s journey promises to be as epic as it is inspiring.

“Government Cheese” – April 16 on Apple TV+

Set in 1969’s San Fernando Valley, “Government Cheese” serves up a surrealist family comedy with a side of chaos. Starring David Oyelowo as Hampton Chambers, a man fresh out of prison, he returns home to find that his wife Astoria (Simone Missick) and sons Einstein (Evan Ellison) and Harrison (Jahi Di’Allo Winston) have built an unconventional family dynamic in his absence. As Hampton tries to reclaim his place, the Chambers family’s quirky dreams and undeniable resilience take center stage in this heartfelt, whimsical tale.

“Shadow Force” – May 2 in Theaters

Kerry Washington, Omar Sy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, and more bring the heat in “Shadow Force,” a high-stakes action thriller where love and loyalty are put to the ultimate test. Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), former leaders of an elite multinational task force, are on the run after breaking the rules by falling in love. Now, with a dangerous bounty on their heads and the Shadow Force closing in, the couple must go to war to protect their family. Expect non-stop action and heart-pounding suspense as they fight to survive.