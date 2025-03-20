Mo’Nique calls for Tyler Perry to take accountability following his tribute to Angie Stone

Comedian and actress Mo’Nique has never been afraid to discuss her experiences in the entertainment industry, and, most recently, she’s called out Tyler Perry, demanding an apology from him.

Last week, Perry, the film and television mogul paid tribute to the late R&B singer Angie Stone at her funeral. In her eulogy, Perry addressed the industry’s mistreatment of Stone while she was alive.

“I’m angry at the way she was treated,” Perry said, sharing that he had only recently been made aware of the challenges Stone faced in recouping money owed to her by her record label. “To think that this woman was in the business for all of these years…All of those years, all of those songs, all of that money that was owed to her. Where is it? It’s wrong.”

While many fans on social media applauded Perry for publicly standing up for Stone, the filmmaker’s speech incited different feelings for Mo’Nique. This week, the actress took to Instagram to share an open letter to Perry after expressing her “heartfelt condolences to Angie Stone’s family, and friends,” and explaining how Stone’s legacy inspired her to write the letter.

“Dear @tylerperry, I recently watched your heartfelt speech at Angie Stone’s funeral, where you expressed frustration over her mistreatment by the music industry,” Mo’Nique wrote. “It struck me, and my husband Sidney, as poignant, but also made us reflect on some unsettling discrepancies in your actions towards me.”

“You expressed anger over Angie’s mistreatment. Yet, you labeled me “difficult to work with,” despite never having worked with me,” she continued, asking the filmmaker how he could condemn the poor treatment of others when reportedly imposing the same treatment on her.

She went on to list her grievances towards Perry in the post’s caption. In addition to exposing his actions, Mo’Nique demanded that he follow through on the public apology he allegedly promised her in 2016. This is not the first time Mo’Nique has publicly criticized Perry. In 2017, the actress called out Perry, Lee Daniels, and Oprah Winfrey during a comedy show performance, addressing what she believes to be their part in blackballing her in the industry. And in 2020, she doubled down on those claims, demanding Perry “tell the truth” in a public apology. Daniels and Mo’Nique publicly reconciled in 2022—Daniels publicly apologized to Mo’Nique for “hurting [her] in any way that [he] did.”

“The false narrative you perpetuated helped blackball me, costing me tens of millions. Where’s the restitution for that?” she added in her most recent message. “You mentioned being “tired” of us not receiving the benefits we deserve. Yet, you asked me to promote ‘Precious’ for free, without a contract or compensation, which highlights your double standard.”

Continuing to quote the filmmaker’s remarks in Stone’s eulogy, the actress questioned Perry’s responsibility to “act with love and truth” as a “man of faith.” While the “Precious” star appeared to be seeking accountability, some fans in her comment section questioned if it was appropriate to use Perry’s eulogy message to call him out, while others applauded her courage.

“I get it but something about the timing don’t sit right with me,” one commenter wrote.

“Um she’s not wrong! An injustice is an injustice and I feel Angie Stone would second with her!! The time is now cus if not now, when!?” one user commented.

“If it wasn’t the wrong place for Tyler Perry to call out the industry at her funeral, then it’s not the wrong place for Mo’Nique to give her perspective on social media,” another noted. “Why do we feel the need to police Mo’Nique’s response to the unwarranted & unfair disrespect and treatment but not call out the injustice?”

“In closing, I hope your words at Angie’s funeral inspire you to correct the wrongs done to my family and me. You have the power to do so. As you’ve shared biblical teachings, please remember: “What will it profit a man to gain the whole world but lose his soul” (Mark 8:36).

“We await your response,” Mo’Nique concluded her message.