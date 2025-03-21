Janet Jackson pulls out as headliner at Cincinnati Music Festival citing ‘personal matters’

The Cincinnati Music Festival is looking to fill a headlining slot for the final night of its three-night set after Janet Jackson pulled out of the annual July event due to personal matters.

The three-night event, set to run from July 24-26, 2025, at both the city’s Andrew J. Brady Music Center and Paycor Stadium—home to the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals franchise—is a festival celebrating hip-hop, R&B and soul music. This year, the first night is a celebration of hip-hop at the music center featuring artists like The Sugarhill Gang and Scarface. The first night at Paycor Stadium (July 25) is set to be headlined by the elements known as Earth, Wind & Fire and include performances from Jazmine Sullivan, Anthony Hamilton and The Zapp Band.

The final night, which was set to feature Jackson as the headlining act, also includes a tribute to Frankie Beverly featuring The TMF Band (formerly Maze) and appearances from Ronald Isley, Joe, After 7, Dave Hollister and Raheem DeVaughn. The Bar-Kays, Lucky Daye and 112 are also set to perform on the festival’s final night of music and celebration.

In a statement to promoters for the festival, Jackson shared, “To all my Cincinnati Music Festival fans…. I’m so sorry that I won’t be able to be with you all in July. Some personal matters have come up and I am unable to attend. I look forward to seeing you all soon!”

The Cincinnati Music Festival is one of the largest annual music festivals in the United States, drawing nearly 50,000 attendees from all over. It started out as the Ohio Valley Jazz Festival in 1962 but has grown and evolved into its current form, which celebrates R&B, soul, hip-hop as well as jazz. The festival has featured a literal who’s who of amazing talent in all of those genres, like Luther Vandross, Patti LaBelle, Whitney Houston, Najee, Boyz II Men, Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, Erykah Badu, D’Angelo, among others.

Jackson last headlined the festival in 2022, and while she won’t be there this year, if you’re looking to get your Janet Jackson fix in 2025, her Las Vegas residency set for May 21-31 at Theatre of Resorts World Las Vegas is still on the books.