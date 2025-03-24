‘The Breakfast Club’s’ Loren Lorosa to launch her own pop culture podcast

Loren LoRosa is stepping into her own spotlight. Today, the Power 105.1 “The Breakfast Club” producer announced the upcoming launch of her new podcast, “The Latest with Loren LoRosa.” Created in collaboration with iHeartMedia and Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network, the show will be an extension of her popular segment on the morning show where she breaks down all the latest in pop culture.

“Pop culture moves fast, and I want to give listeners a smart, fun, and straight-to-the-point take on what’s happening every single day,” LoRosa said in a statement on Instagram. “Whether you’re a pop culture junkie or just trying to keep up, this podcast is your front-row seat to the conversation.”

While many recognize her for her role on “The Breakfast Club,” Lorosa has a history in the media industry with experience at TMZ, BET, and FOX which has helped her build a loyal fanbase. This isn’t her first time stepping out independently either—LoRosa is also the founder of Brown Girl Grinding, a creative marketing, broadcast media, and production company dedicated to making an impact in community, culture, and content through digital media, fashion, television/film production, event curation, and brand strategy.

Now, with her new daily podcast, LoRosa is continuing her mission to keep listeners informed, entertained, and always in the know.

“Monday through Friday you’ll be getting bite-size news exclusives,” she said while announcing the news on the radio show. “People are probably like, ‘Well, you do that at ‘The Breakfast Club,’ so what’s about to happen now?’ [The podcast] is going to be more detailed. On the podcast, there will be stories that we might not talk about [at ‘The Breakfast Club’]. You’ll get to know me a little bit better, and every now and then, I’ll bring on a friend or two for bonus episodes. It’s going to be a good vibe.”

Recently, LoRosa and “The Breakfast Club” co-host Jess Hilarious had an on-air exchange after Jess expressed frustration about how the show handled her return from maternity leave. During the discussion, the comedian shared her disdain for LoRosa’s takeover of her previous segment, “Jess with the Mess,” which highlighted the latest pop culture news.

Despite these tensions, LoRosa will remain on the radio show, while also working on her podcast.

“Y’all I got my own showwwwwwwww,” LoRosa captioned an Instagram post. “A podcast extension of what I’ll also continue bringing on @breakfastclubam daily.”

“The Latest with Loren LoRosa” is set to launch on March 31, 2025.