Trump wants a portrait of him hanging in Colorado state house removed; says Obama painting looks much better

President Donald Trump is unhappy about a portrait of himself hanging up in the Colorado state house and has called for the governor of the state, Jared Polis (D) to take it down. He shared his feelings and demands on his platform, Truth Social on Sunday.

“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before, “ said Trump.

The portrait was painted by Sarah Boardman and unveiled in 2019 after Colorado state senate president, Kevin J. Grantham raised over $10,000 to commission the painting. Boardman also painted the portrait of former President Barack Obama that is hanging up in the state house. Trump views Obama’s portrait in much more favorable terms.

“The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one [of] me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older,” expressed Trump.

According to Trump, he is not the only person who has taken issue with the portrait, suggesting that many Coloradans have called him to complain about it in his demand for it to be removed.

“I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself,” Trump continued.

For her part, Boardman explained that her process for completing portraits is devoid of any political leanings, or ideologies—she focuses on the art and task at hand. In a 2019 interview shortly before the portrait was unveiled, Boardman spoke with the Colorado Times Recorder about her work. When asked if her personal feelings about Trump affect her work she said she relies on her training as an artist to do her best work.

“Not at all—when I start to paint a portrait, it is the portrait, likeness, and ‘essence’ of the subject which I strive to portray. Any personal feelings about any subject are not relevant and are left outside the studio per my training to ‘leave those emotions at the door’.”

In response to President Trump’s request for the portrait’s removal, Gov. Polis shared a statement, via The Hill:

“Gov. Polis was surprised to learn the President of the United States is an aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork. The State Capitol was completed in 1901, and features Rose Onyx and White Yule Marble mined in Colorado, and includes portraits of former Presidents and former governors. We appreciate the President and everyone’s interest in our capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience.”