Karine Jean-Pierre doesn’t miss her job as White House press secretary

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has only been out of the job for two months, but she’s already enjoying life away from the press briefing podium. The former Biden spokesperson and senior advisor recently revealed that while holding the position of press secretary was a great honor, she’s not losing sleep at night that she’s no longer in the high-stakes position.

“It was an honor and a privilege to have the job and to have done it for two and a half years, but I don’t miss it,” Jean-Pierre told People while attending the opening night of “Othello” on Broadway, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, in New York City.

Jean-Pierre, who made history as the first Black American and first openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as White House press secretary, revealed to the outlet that since leaving the White House, she has been enjoying shows like “Othello”—the past couple of months as a regular citizen has included “self-care, sleep, hanging out with my family, hanging out with my friends.” Jean-Pierre also gets to spend more time with her daughter, whom she shares with ex-wife Suzanne Malveaux.

In a previous interview with theGrio, Jean-Pierre said of her role as press secretary that despite being under the microscope and the many challenges that came along with it, “I love my job.” She added, “I know it probably sounds crazy to some people out there, but I do…I will never have an opportunity like this or a job like this ever [again].”

In addition to making history, Jean-Pierre also served as press secretary longer than most in modern history. Only two other press secretaries have served in the role longer than Jean-Pierre—who held the position for 2 years and 252 days—in the past 20 years.

Jean-Pierre has not yet announced what’s next for her; however, she has been making several public appearances, including a recent talk at Harvard University, where she lamented about the way her boss, former President Joe Biden, was ousted as the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee in last year’s election. It was like a “firing squad,” she said.

“I have never seen anything like that,” said Jean-Pierre, according to The Harvard Crimson. “It was truly, truly unfortunate. And I think it hurt us more than folks realized to have done that.”

Jean-Pierre was reunited with Biden and former first lady Jill Biden at the “Otello” premiere. Sharing a photo of the reunion on Instagram, she captioned, “It was also great to share this experience alongside @joebiden and @drbiden, who received a beautiful, heartfelt welcome in the theater.”