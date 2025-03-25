Lizzo to star as music legend Rosetta Tharpe in new biopic

Lizzo is stepping into the acting world by honoring one of music’s true pioneers.

This week, the Grammy-winning superstar announced her lead acting debut in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming film “Rosetta,” where she’ll take on the role of Sister Rosetta Tharpe—the legendary gospel singer and electric guitar trailblazer hailed as the “Godmother of Rock and Roll.” Known for her genre-blending sound and unapologetic artistry, Lizzo is now bringing Tharpe’s groundbreaking story to life on screen.

“Black people made rock n roll yeaaaah,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram, per People magazine. “It’s finally out, ya’ll. I’m so excited and honored.”

Born in 1915, Tharpe was the daughter of cotton pickers who were devoted members of the COGIC faith. By age six, she was already a musical prodigy, traveling the country playing guitar and singing at church conventions.

By 23, Tharpe had developed her signature bop and electric guitar style, earning her accolades and the chance to record music. Her hit song “Rock Me” went on to influence future rock legends like Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Little Richard, and more.

“She was dynamic, the original soul singer,” author and journalist Cheryl Wills previously told theGrio. “She had a gift to sing, and she also had talent. She knew she wanted to play an instrument, so she decided to play the guitar. And people said, ‘Girl, you can’t play no guitar. That’s a man’s instrument.’ And she said, ‘OK, if no one will teach me, I’ll teach myself.’”

Inspired by true events, “Rosetta” will explore pivotal moments in Tharpe’s life as she navigated societal constraints, her sexuality, and her groundbreaking musical career.

While this marks Lizzo’s first lead role, it’s not her first time on the big screen. In 2019, she starred in “Hustlers” and in 2023, she made a cameo in “The Mandalorian.”

Amazon MGM Studios has yet to announce the film’s release date.