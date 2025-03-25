Louisiana AG threatens legal action against rapper Boosie Badazz for allegedly using death of Caleb Wilson to promote music festival

The attorney general for Louisiana, Liz Murrill, is threatening rapper Boosie Badazz with legal action over a promotional poster featuring the name and picture of recently deceased Southern University student Caleb Wilson. Wilson, a 20-year-old mechanical engineering student at the university in Baton Rouge, died as a result of an alleged hazing ritual while pledging for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Three people have been charged in connection with Wilson’s death so far.

Boosie, allegedly after having spoken to the father of Caleb Wilson, decided to create a scholarship in Caleb’s name and created a promotional flyer for it. The scholarship was announced at his annual Boosie Bash, a music festival held on the campus of Southern University. According to Attorney General Murrill, the family was aware of the planned scholarship but was unaware that his image and name would be used on a promotional poster for the music festival.

“All of this apparently came together in a very short order, and I think the promoters saw an opportunity to promote the event on the backs of people who just suffered an unimaginable loss. It is just disgusting. They owe the family an apology,” Murrill told the news station WBRZ. “If they wanted to do this, the first people they should have asked was the family. Nobody has made any effort to put money in the scholarship; Boosie hasn’t even funded any of it.”

It is not clear how much money, if any, has been put into the scholarship fund.

Boosie disagrees with the notion that he used the death of Caleb Wilson as a promotional tool, alleging that he would never capitalize on the death of a student to sell tickets for a concert. The rapper claimed that the event has been pushed since late 2024. He even claims he was asked to help, and the threat of legal action is a betrayal, given what he was trying to do.

On the rapper’s X account, he shared his side of the events:

“ITS SAD FOR THIS LAWYERn FAMILY TO SAY I PROMOTED MY EVENT OFF SOMEONES PASSING. MY EVENT WAS PROMOTED ON EVENTBRITE SINCE NOV 14 .THIS INCIDENT HAPPENED A WEEK BEFORE MY EVENT WAS TO TAKE PLACE! HOW THE F— CAN I CAPITALIZE OFF SOMEONE DEATH FOR A CONCERT.”THAT AINT ME ““.A DEATH OF A STUDENT WONT HELP A CONCERT IT WOULD HURT A CONCERT! I WAS ASK TO HELP THE SITUATION N THATS WHAT I WAS DOING ONCE I MADE IT HOME. BUT FOR YALL TO SAY THAT YALL ARE TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SOMEONE WHO IS TRYING TO HELP YALL IS A SLAP N MY FACE N “COMPLETELY WRONG! WHEN KEEPING IT REAL GOES WRONG SMH BR IM DONE.ANOTHER MONEY GRAB! THIS IS The ULTIMATE BETRAYAL SMH.”

In a recent post, he urged both the family of Caleb Wilson and AG Liz Murrill to get in touch with him, claiming he has been trying to help the family financially since he heard the news.

“CAN SOMEONE FROM THAT FAMILY CALL ME 2052157895 NO ONE IS TRYING TO GET US ON THE LINE .IVE BEEN TRYIN TO GET YALL 20k SINCE IT WAS BROUGHT TO MY ATTENTION! THE UNIVERSITY , NOONE WANTS TO PUT US CONTACT!THIS IS A F—— SHAME HOW THEY DOING ME ATTORNEY GENERAL LIZ MURRAL U CAN CALL ME TOO.”