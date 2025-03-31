Jordan Fisher: Actor, singer and Broadway’s rising star

Multi-talented Jordan Fisher has transitioned from teen TV actor to Broadway leading man, famous for his roles in “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hadestown,” to name just a few. You might also know him for winning the 25th season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” His career continues to go from strength to strength, and Jordan Fisher’s net worth is around $500,000, according to Capital FM UK.

This bio explores this star’s remarkable journey so far, focusing on Jordan Fisher’s movies and TV shows, his stage successes and his impact on contemporary theater.

Early life and education

Jordan William Fisher was born on April 24, 1994, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Family background

Rodney and Pat Fisher, Jordan’s maternal grandparents, adopted him after he was born. They later adopted Jordan’s siblings. In an interview with Advance Local, he says

“My biological mother had me at 16, and it was just too young. Legally, and in my heart and my mind and my soul, [my grandparents] are my parents.”

Education and training

Jordan was homeschooled as a child and received a high school degree from Harvest Christian Academy before attending computer classes at Jacksonville State University.

Like many stars, Jordan showed an interest in the performing arts at an early age. He attended the Red Mountain Theatre Company and Birmingham Children’s Theatre and started auditioning for parts in 2008. He moved to L.A. full-time in 2011 to further his career.

Career beginnings

Finally getting his big break in 2009, Jordan spent most of his teen years in various television roles. He later made the jump to music and released an EP.

Initial roles and breakout moments

After making small appearances in shows like “The Hustler” and “iCarly,” Jordan’s first major part was Jacob Bowman Gudina in the ABC Family series “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” which aired in 2012. He also had a starring role in “Liv and Maddie” from 2015 to 2017, as well as supporting roles in the TV movies “Teen Beach Movie” (2013) and “Teen Beach 2” (2015).

It took a while for Jordan to get used to his new-found fame, saying in 2015:

“It’s weird when somebody I don’t know from Adam knows my face and knows my name. People are still people to me. I hope I can just be a regular human being to people. If I get a chance to meet them, take a picture, talk to them… that’s special for me.”

Transition to music

After several years as a teen TV star, Jordan dropped his first EP. “Jordan Fisher,” released on Hollywood Records in 2016, features four original tracks and showcases his love for RnB. He hoped to release a full album of material, but that has yet to materialize:

“The EP is kind of the four corners to what the album is going to be like. When we were deciding which songs we were going to put on the EP, we did a pretty good job with flexing all of the dimensions of what the full-length is going to be like.”

“Jordan Fisher” features the singles “All About Us” and “Lookin’ Like That.”

Accomplishments in acting

After releasing his EP, Jordan returned to the small screen, focusing on acting and musical roles.

Television series highlights

In 2016, Jordan starred in an episode of the FOX police procedural series “Bones” before appearing as Doody in “Grease Live!” — a televised remake of the movie of the same name. The live special picked up 10 nominations at the Primetime Emmys and won five of them.

Other musical-related roles include “Rent Live” and “The Disney Family Singalong.”

One of Jordan’s biggest achievements isn’t as an actor or singer but winning the 25th season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017. He also hosted “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.”

Notable film appearances

Jordan Fisher movies include “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” “Work It” and “Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between.”

He also appeared in the Disney/Pixar movie “Turning Red,” in which he voices a member of a boyband. He says:

“I had the time of my life. I’m a big, fat Disney fan and always loved Pixar films. I’ve got a son on the way, and I got to make this for him. I got to be in a boy band and, you know, immortalized in a Disney/Pixar film! If he chooses to grow up and listen to it, he’s going to be like, ‘That’s my dad!'”

TheGrio featured Jordan in its list of black actors you should know, calling the star a “multi-talented actor, singer and dancer” whose “versatility extends all the way to Broadway.”

Musical career

In a 2020 interview, Jordan says he wants to continue to make music. However, he has no real desire to be a pop star and would rather “put music out that resonates and means something to somebody.” His influences include Usher, Beyonce and Jagged Edge.

Discography overview

Jordan’s self-titled EP came out on August 19, 2016. Since then, he’s released the following singles as a solo artist:

“Always Summer” (2017)

“Happily Ever After” (2017)

“Mess” (2017)

“Be Okay” (2019)

“All I Want for Christmas Is Love” (2019)

“Contact” (2020)

“Walking on the Ceiling” (2020)

In 2022, Jordan released “Nobody Like U” as part of 4*TOWN, the fictional boy band in “Turning Red.” This single remains his biggest hit, reaching No.49 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Collaborations and featured works

Jordan has had two collaborations in his musical career, appearing as a featured artist on “It’s Your Birthday” (Club Penguin featuring Jordan Fisher) and “Make You Come True (“Royalties” Cast featuring Jordan Fisher). The latter is from the soundtrack to the TV series “Royalties,” in which Jordan made a guest appearance.

Broadway journey

From 2016 onward, Jordan has established a successful musical theater career, appearing in several Broadway productions.

Major productions

Jordan’s most notable Broadway stage credits include:

“Hamilton” (2016-2017)

“Dear Evan Hensen” (2021-2022)

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (2023)

“Gutenberg! The Musical!” (2023)

“Hadestown” (2023-2025)

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” (2025)

He also appeared in the Off-Broadway production “Urinetown” in 2025.

Talking to Flaunt magazine, Jordan says:

“Live theater is electric, and the feeling I get on stage during a show is priceless and irreplaceable.”

He also still has lots of things to achieve:

“I would love to play George [from “Sunday in The Park with George”]. It’s a production that rocked my world about 8 years ago. I was exposed to it as a teenager, but when I saw Annaleigh Ashford and Jake Gyllenhaal in the production that they did here in NYC, it rocked my world again and instantly gave me a take that I wanted to explore.”

Impact on contemporary theater

Jordan generated media buzz when he became the first Black actor to play the title role in the Broadway production “Dear Evan Hansen” full-time. He was also the first actor of color to play Anthony in “Sweeny Todd.”