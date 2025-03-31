Leon Thomas III: Actor, producer and rising star in entertainment

A multi-threat in the entertainment industry, Leon Thomas III has produced No.1 albums for some of the most iconic names in music. He’s also a hugely successful singer-songwriter and has starred in hit TV shows and movies. Today, Leon Thomas III’s net worth is $5 million.

Learn more about Leon, how he got his big break, his greatest career achievements and more.

Biography of Leon Thomas III

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Actor Leon Thomas III arrives at Nickelodeon’s 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. The show premieres on Monday, November 19th, 8:00p.m. (ET) on Nick at Nite. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Nickelodeon) – Credit: Photo Charley Gallay / Getty Images

ThisisRnB.com says Leon is a “man of many talents.” Here’s how it all began and what drove him to become such a versatile artist.

Early life and education

Leon Thomas III was born on August 1, 1993, in Brooklyn, New York City. He attended a public school until the last two years of high school.

Music runs in Leon’s family. His mother was a vocalist, his grandfather was an opera singer and his stepfather played guitar for B.B. King.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Leon says:

“I had a great childhood. My mom made sure that I had a good group of friends. I feel like having that grounded energy was definitely important for even me as a songwriter.”

Influences and inspirations

Leon has a wide range of musical influences, including rock music. In 2024, Billboard magazine said he had a “recent obsession” with Black Sabbath’s 1970 “Paranoid” album. Neo-soul and jazz also inspire him.

His parents are another influence. They performed in funk and rock bands in various New York City venues when he was growing up. Leon tells Ebony:

“My childhood was surrounded by some of the most amazing musicians in New York, so I was exposed to a lot of different music at a young age. Now, as an adult making my own music, I’m a representation of the melting pot I grew up in.”

Career beginnings

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 01: Leon Thomas III of Nickelodeon’s Victorious performs at Kids Day at the Super Bowl at Indiana Convention Center (NFLX) on February 1, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) – Credit: Photo Michael Hickey / Getty Images

Leon started as a Broadway star before transitioning to TV and movies. Later in his career, he moved into music production, working with some of the most popular artists of the last decade.

First acting roles

In 2003, Leon made his Broadway debut in “The Lion King,” playing Young Simba. A year later, he appeared in Broadway’s “Caroline, or Change” before touring with the cast during the production’s run in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Leon also performed in the Broadway adaption of “The Color Purple.”

During his early career, Leon was featured in several TV shows, many of which aired on Nickelodeon. Some of his acting credits include Harper in “iCarly,” Ty in “Just for Kicks” and Ronnie in “Just Jordan.” He also appeared on the big screen, landing roles in “August Rush,” “Rising Stars,” “Bad Asses” and other movies.

Transitioning to producing

Leon’s first major production project was “Yours Truly,” the debut studio album from Ariana Grande. He co-wrote and co-produced four tracks on the collection, including “The Way,” which reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Leon says:

“I remember those moments where I started really feeling like this was a real thing. It was just a really great way to occupy my time when I wasn’t auditioning or filming. But once we got that number one with Ariana on our first album, it felt like, okay, yeah.”

Since Ariana, Leon has worked with several major artists in different genres, including Deborah Cox, Post Malone, Drake and SZA.

Notable performances

HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Actor Leon Thomas III arrives at Nickelodeon’s 2012 TeenNick HALO Awards at Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. The show premieres on Monday, November 19th, 8:00p.m. (ET) on Nick at Nite. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images For Nickelodeon) – Credit: Photo Charley Gallay / Getty Images

As a master in multiple disciplines, Leon can act, produce, write songs and more. Here are some of the standout moments from his career so far.

Key roles in film

Leon appeared as Tucson in the action movie “Bad Asses,” which came out in 2014 and starred Danny Trejo and Danny Glover. Other notable roles include Evan Holloway in “Runaway Island” (2015) and Darryl in “Detroit” (2017).

Significant television appearances

Perhaps Leon’s most famous TV role is Andre Harris in the Nickelodeon sitcom “Victorious,” which ran from 2010 to 2013. The series is about an aspiring teenage singer who attends a Hollywood high school, with Leon playing the character Andre.

In recent years, Leon has been featured in adult dramas, including “Satisfaction” and “Insecure.” In 2014, he appeared on TheGrio’s list of black actors you should know.

Collaborations with renowned creatives

As well as producing for other artists, Leon has collaborated with musicians for his solo recordings. In 2024, he released his sophomore album “Mutt,” which featured guest appearances from Masego, Wale, Baby Rose and Ty Dolla $ign. On his debut, “Electric Dusk,” he worked with Victoria Monét and Benny the Butcher.

Contributions to film and television production

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 01: Leon Thomas III of Nickelodeon’s Victorious attends Kids Day at the Super Bowl at Indiana Convention Center (NFLX) on February 1, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) – Credit: Photo Michael Hickey / Getty Images

While Leon hasn’t produced any movies or TV shows yet, his vocals, songwriting and music production have appeared on various soundtracks. For example, he co-wrote the song “365 Days,” which features on the Walmart ZinePack edition of “Victorious 3.0: Even More Music from the Hit TV Show.”

Understanding the production process

In an interview with People, Leon says there’s no scientific formula for making great songs:

“It’s about being vulnerable and real and honest and getting a genuine product. A lot of my sessions, I’m in a room by myself with ideas from people all over the world and I’m putting it together, but I need that solitude to do my thing.”

Major achievements

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 23: Leon Thomas III from the cast of Nickelodeon’s “Victorious” visits Duke Ellington School of the Arts on September 23, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images for Nickelodeon) – Credit: Photo Brendan Hoffman / Getty Images

Leon has received several awards during his career and critical acclaim as a solo artist, especially with the release of his second album. He’s also challenged recording industry standards by fusing various genres and shifting the sound of modern music.

Awards and nominations

Here are some of the award nominations and wins for Leon Thomas III movies and TV shows:

Win for Best Performance in a Feature Film (Supporting Young Actor, Fantasy or Drama) for “August Rush” at the 2008 Young Artist Awards

Nomination for Outstanding Performance in a Youth/Children’s Program (Series or Special) for “Victorious” at the 2012 NAACP Image Awards

Win for Best Ensemble Cast (shared with other artists) for “Mr. Student Body President” at the 2017 Streamy Awards

Below are some award nominations and wins Leon has received for his music:

Win for Best R&B Song for “Gold Roses” (performed by Rick Ross) at the 62nd Grammy Awards

Nomination for Best Rap Song for “Snooze” (performed by SZA) at the 66th Grammy Awards

Nomination for Outstanding New Artist at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Breakthrough projects

Despite being a producer for several years, Leon really started to command attention from the music press with the release of his second album, “Mutt.” The Culture Crypt, for example, says the collection “combines expressive melodies” and creates “an auditory landscape that takes us on a ride through the familiar and the not-so-familiar.”

The lead single from the album, also called “Mutt,” became Leon’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100, entering the chart at No.100.

Impact on industry standards

Leon Thomas III creates music that challenges industry norms by combining multiple genres, such as RnB, soul, rock and jazz. Many of his recordings as a solo artist and producer use selective vocal layering and pitching, which Ebony says makes his music feel “euphoric” and “choir-like.”

Despite experimenting with different sounds, Leon still wants to make music that sells. He says:

“I’m a big stickler on the business and making sure that I’m putting out the music in ways that can be advantageous to my old self. I want to look back and say, ‘Alright, I made some smart decisions as a businessman as well as a creative.'”

Leon is appreciative of Black history and, as the only Black character in “Victorious,” was a source of representation for children of color.