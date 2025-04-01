Doechii addresses industry plant rumors during Billboard Women in Music Awards acceptance speech: ‘It’s not an agenda’

It’s safe to say that Doechii, the dynamic force behind the breakout mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal” and the earworm of a song “Anxiety,” has been having a moment.

From winning “Best Rap Album” at the Grammys to dropping hit after hit to her fashionable turn at Paris Fashion Week to being big-upped by many of her peers, including Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator, her talent and impact are undeniable.

However, a few still dare to question it. One small camp on the internet thinks the breakout artist is an “industry plant.” There have been unfounded claims circulating that the Tampa-born rapper has been employing some kind of unfair advantage or was derived specifically to be popular.

During her acceptance speech for “Woman of the Year” at the Billboard Women in Music ceremony on Saturday, the 26-year-old rapper seemingly addressed the allegations.

“I want everybody to hear me clearly when I say it is not a button, it is our brain. It is not a machine, it is our leadership. It is not a conspiracy, it is our vulnerability. It’s not an agenda, it’s God,” she said.

Doechii is far from the first artist to receive the claim, and she’s more than likely not going to be the last. Many, including Lizzo, Ice Spice, Drake, Khalid, Tierra Whack, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and more, have been accused of being industry plants throughout their careers as well, especially if their rise appears meteoric or seemed to happen overnight.

Speaking on stage during her speech, Doechii noted how many women there were standing behind her and her art.

“While I may be the one front and center, I am not doing this alone. There are brilliant, savvy women on my personal and label team standing alongside me.”

The rapper then listed out all of the women on her team who have supported her, including Jayda Love and DJ Miss Milan. Her remarks also highlighted the significance of the awards, which she said were launched in 2007, to finally give women in the music industry their flowers.

“My point is that this event was created out of a necessity and that word necessity is important,” she said. “It hits me because my mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal” was a space that I created out of necessity, a necessity for a space where I could feel seen, where I could feel heard, and I could connect with other people through shared experiences.”