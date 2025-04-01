Issa Rae joins ‘Black Mirror’ season 7—and the trailer is as unsettling as ever

​Issa Rae enters the dystopian universe of “Black Mirror” for its much-anticipated seventh season, premiering on Netflix on April 10, 2025.

Netflix’s “Black Mirror” is getting ready to make its comeback with special appearances from stars like Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more. This week, Netflix released a new trailer for its popular anthology series which is set to debut its seventh season this month. 

Known for its captivating, thought-provoking narratives, “Black Mirror” newest episodes look to uphold that tradition. The upcoming season features six new episodes, including sequels/continuations of  fan-favorite storylines from previous seasons like “USS Callister” (Season 4, Episode 1) and “Bandersnatch.”

“You can expect a mix of genres and styles,” series creator Charlie Brooker said, per Netflix. “We’ve got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional.”

The recently released trailer offers glimpses into the season’s themes, delving into the perils of artificial intelligence and the complexities of human consciousness. From characters trapped in mind-altering procedures to AI blurring the lines between human and machine, it appears that this season will challenge perceptions of reality in true “Black Mirror” fashion. 

With just weeks until the premiere, anticipation is building for how “Black Mirror” will continue to mirror our technological anxieties and societal dilemmas. With a star-studded ensemble, season seven is poised to deliver another set of entertaining episodes that may or may not prompt an existential crisis and reflections on the ever-blurring lines between humanity and technology. 

