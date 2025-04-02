NBA legend Dennis Rodman assures fans he’s ‘alive and well’

Social media can be a wild place—especially on April Fools’ Day. This time, NBA icon Dennis Rodman found himself at the center of a viral death hoax, but he quickly set the record straight.

On Tuesday, fans of the 63-year-old basketball legend were sent into a panic after false reports claimed he had passed away in an “autoerotic asphyxiation accident.” The rumor spread fast, leaving many in disbelief and scrambling to confirm the news.

But Rodman quickly hopped on Instagram to clear things up.

“Yesss Sirr Alive and Well What’s up,” he wrote, sharing a photo of himself flashing two thumbs up in a red Chicago Bulls cap.

Fans flooded the comments, relieved to see that the report was nothing more than a prank.

“I swear I was just coming to check,” one user admitted. Another chimed in: “Definitely came straight here.”

The hoax originated from the AI-generated meme page on Facebook Memerunnergpt, which posted a fake breaking news post claiming Rodman had been “found in his apartment.” While some took the bait, others weren’t amused. “Not funny,” one person wrote, while another called out the joke as “out of line.”

“You must’ve forgotten that April Fool Jokes are supposed to be funny,” one Facebook user commented.

Another added: “Don’t joke on anyone’s life like this.”

A five-time NBA champion, Rodman, also known as “the worm,” made a name for himself as one of the most dominant rebounders in basketball history. Drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1986, he later became a key part of the Chicago Bulls dynasty alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011, Rodman’s impact on the game—and pop culture—is undeniable.

So, to set the record straight: “The Worm” is still here, alive, and very much unbothered by internet rumors.